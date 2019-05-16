More Health:

May 16, 2019

Many U.S. senior citizens struggle to afford food

1 in 13 U.S. senior citizens struggled to put food on the table in 2017. Many were above the poverty line

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Food Accessibility
senior citizen food insecurity Madison Carson/Unsplash

Over half of senior citizens in the U.S. faced food insecurity in 2017.

A shocking number of older adults, ages 60 and up, didn't have enough food in 2017 because they couldn't afford it, according to a new report.

The report by Feeding America — a nationwide nonprofit fighting hunger — showed that one in 13 seniors struggled to afford food in 2017, leading them to eat less or skip meals.

Surprisingly, perhaps, about 65 percent of these seniors struggling to eat are above the federal poverty line. Further, younger seniors – ages 60 to 64 – have double the chance of being food insecure, compared to those 80 and older.

RELATED READ: This diet promotes healthy weight loss in obese seniors – researchers

Among the other 2017 findings highlighted by researchers:

• Seniors who are racial or ethnic minorities were more likely to be affected by some level of food insecurity.

• Among food-insecure seniors, six in 10 (60.6 percent) are female.

• Seniors who live with grandchildren are more likely to be food insecure than seniors who do not.

That said, the issue of senior food insecurity is not a new one. A 2014 report by the National Foundation to End Senior Hunger found that 16 percent of seniors “face the threat of hunger,” noting a 65 percent increase in senior hunger from 2007 to 2014.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Food Accessibility United States Hunger Senior Citizen Poverty Senior Living

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Presidential Candidate

Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as his 2020 campaign headquarters
Biden Philly campaing hq

Celebrities

Phillies fans boo Bruce Willis after his first pitch bounces
Bruce Willis Phillies first pitch

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Offseason doldrums edition
051719Graveyard

Women's Health

These are the non-negotiable health care screenings all women should be getting
health care screenings women should be getting

Accents

Survey: Philly is home to the 8th sexiest accent in America
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia drinking

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved