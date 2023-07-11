SEPTA boosts train service for Beyoncé concert at Lincoln Financial Field

Beyoncé is kicking off the American leg of her sold-out Renaissance tour in Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

SEPTA is beefing up its local train schedule to account for the tens of thousands of fans making their way down to the Linc. The transit authority is adding 10 trains to its regular schedule on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station every 10 minutes from 6:05 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.