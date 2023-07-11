More News:

July 11, 2023

SEPTA boosts train service for Beyoncé concert at Lincoln Financial Field

The transit authority is adding 10 local trains on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA Beyonce ZOE MEYERS/THE DESERT SUN/USA TODAY NETWORK

SEPTA is adding 10 additional local trains on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station on Wednesday for the Beyoncé show at Lincoln Financial Field. They will run every 10 minutes beginning at 6:05 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

Beyoncé is kicking off the American leg of her sold-out Renaissance tour in Philadelphia on Wednesday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

SEPTA is beefing up its local train schedule to account for the tens of thousands of fans making their way down to the Linc. The transit authority is adding 10 trains to its regular schedule on the Broad Street Line to NRG Station every 10 minutes from 6:05 p.m. until 8:15 p.m.

RELATED: Xfinity Live! to host 'BeyGate' pre-concert party ahead of Beyoncé Philly show

Beyhive members anxious to get loose before the concert can purchase tickets to Beygate at the Xfinity Live! tailgate event, which will feature food, unique drinks and music starting at 4 p.m.

SEPTA urges fans headed to the show to load funds on a Key Card before traveling. Tickets can also be purchased through the SEPTA app using SEPTA Key Tix.

The Broad Street Line connects to the Market-Frankford Line and the trolley system with a free interchange between 15th Street and City Hall stations. Regional Rail riders and PATCO passengers can access the subway in Center City. 

