Xfinity Live! to host 'BeyGate' pre-concert party ahead of Beyoncé Philly show

Beyoncé is performing in Philly this week as part of her highly-anticipated Renaissance Tour, and Xfinity Live! is celebrating with festivities worthy of Queen B herself.

Xfinity Live! is hosting a 21-and-older "BeyGate" pre-concert party on Wednesday, July 12, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., featuring food, special drinks and music ahead of her show at Lincoln Financial Field.

MORE: Blondie in Manayunk to transform into 'Barbie World' for 12-day extravaganza

Tickets cost $50, and include admission to Xfinity Live! as well as a host of special events including a best dressed contest, giveaways, a DJ playing Beyoncé's greatest hits and photo opportunities.

Attendees can avoid long concession lines at the Linc by indulging in the complimentary buffet at BeyGate, which will include beef brisket, pulled pork, barbecued chicken, mac & cheese, brownies and unlimited water and soft drinks.

There will also be special cocktails for $20 each (with the first cocktail free for ticketed attendees), including themed drinks like the "Drunk in Love" watermelon margarita and "The Beyhive" pineapple mimosa.

Xfinity Live! hosted another round of pre-concert tailgate parties back in May, when Taylor Swift came to town as part of her Eras Tour. Members of the "Beyhive" should act soon if they hope to attend this week's exclusive party; all three "TayGate" festivities sold out, according to Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Wednesday, July 124 p.m. to 8 p.m. | $50Xfinity Live!