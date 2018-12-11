More News:

December 11, 2018

SEPTA bus struck by stray bullet in North Philly

No injuries were reported

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - SEPTA Bus on Market Street Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

A SEPTA bus at 2nd and Market streets in Old City.

A stray bullet struck a Route 48 SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

MORE NEWS: 30th Street Station's split-flap board might not be doomed after all | Pennsylvania is one of the most expensive states to buy a Christmas tree

NBC10 reporter Denise Nakano tweeted out this picture of the bullet hole from the scene, where a clear puncture through the front side window is visible:

The bullet struck the bus on 29th Street, near Dauphin Street, according to CBS3. Police said shots were fired in the area

Authorities are investigating, and are asking anyone with information to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

