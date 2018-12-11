SEPTA bus struck by stray bullet in North Philly

December 11, 2018
A stray bullet struck a Route 48 SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported, according to police.
NBC10 reporter Denise Nakano tweeted out this picture of the bullet hole from the scene, where a clear puncture through the front side window is visible:
Bullet struck Route 48 SEPTA bus on 29th near Dauphin in North Philadelphia. No one hurt, but you can see the bullet hole on the front side window. pic.twitter.com/MfX2qz6fMN— Denise Nakano (@DeniseNakanoTV) December 11, 2018
The bullet struck the bus on 29th Street, near Dauphin Street, according to CBS3. Police said shots were fired in the area
Authorities are investigating, and are asking anyone with information to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
