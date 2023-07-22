SEPTA increases train services for Premiere League tournament

July 22, 2023
Philadelphia-area soccer fans who are used to waking up in the morning to support their favorite English football club will be heading down to Lincoln Finacial to catch some action on the pitch all weekend.
Saturday at the Linc, Chelsea, and Brighton & Hov Albion will square off, followed by Sunday's matchups between Fulham and Brentford and New Castle United FC vs. Aston Villa FC. The matches are a part of the eight-day Premier League Summer Series in five United States cities through July 30.
Because of the droves of fans headed down to South Philadelphia for the soccer matches, SEPTA will offer 10 additional express trains on its Broad Street Line for Saturday's game and for the first game on Sunday. Regular Sunday operations will take place for the second game.
Saturday starting at 4:10 p.m., an additional express train will run every 10 minutes until 5:40 p.m. On Sunday, 10 additional express trains will start at 1:12 p.m.
Fans headed to the soccer matches are urged to load funds on a Key Card before traveling. Tickets can also be purchased through the SEPTA app using SEPTA Key Tix.
The Broad Street Line connects to the Market-Frankford Line and the trolley system with a free interchange between 15th Street and City Hall stations. Regional Rail riders and PATCO passengers can access the subway in Center City.