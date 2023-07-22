SEPTA increases train services for Premiere League tournament

Philadelphia-area soccer fans who are used to waking up in the morning to support their favorite English football club will be heading down to Lincoln Finacial to catch some action on the pitch all weekend.

Saturday at the Linc, Chelsea, and Brighton & Hov Albion will square off, followed by Sunday's matchups between Fulham and Brentford and New Castle United FC vs. Aston Villa FC. The matches are a part of the eight-day Premier League Summer Series in five United States cities through July 30.