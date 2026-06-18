SEPTA rider shot on Market-Frankford Line train in Center City

A man was shot in the stomach while riding the Market-Frankford Line on Thursday afternoon, SEPTA officials said.

The shooting took place at 1:30 p.m. on a westbound train at 15th Street Station in Center City, a SEPTA spokesperson said, citing a preliminary investigation. The man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The shooter remains at large.

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Passengers traveling westbound had to board trains on the eastbound platforms at Eighth, 11th, 13th and 15th Street stations while law enforcement investigated the incident. Service resumed by 2:30 p.m., but SEPTA said riders can still expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

A few turnstiles remained closed at the 15th Street station as of 3:30 p.m., and there was a large police presence around the station.

Trolleys going to West Philadelphia also skipped the stop for about an hour while police were at the scene, but have since resumed normal operations.