Man fatally struck by SEPTA train at Fern Rock Transit Center

A man was fatally struck by a SEPTA subway train at the Fern Rock Transit Center around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

As the Broad Street Line train was leaving the station, the man — who was on board — moved to the small bridge between subway cars and fell onto the tracks, where he was hit, a SEPTA spokesperson said. No additional information on the man is available at this time.

Subway service between the Fern Rock and Olney stations was suspended due to the fatality for nearly to two hours. During the outage, SEPTA operated shuttles between the two stations.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

