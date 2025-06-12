More News:

June 12, 2025

Man fatally struck by SEPTA train at Fern Rock Transit Center

The man fell off the small bridge between subway cars and onto the tracks, transit officials say.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations SEPTA
SEPTA Subway Fatality Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A man was fatally struck by a SEPTA train at the Fern Rock Transit Center on Thursday morning after he fell from the small bridge between subway cars.

A man was fatally struck by a SEPTA subway train at the Fern Rock Transit Center around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. 

As the Broad Street Line train was leaving the station, the man — who was on board — moved to the small bridge between subway cars and fell onto the tracks, where he was hit, a SEPTA spokesperson said. No additional information on the man is available at this time.

Subway service between the Fern Rock and Olney stations was suspended due to the fatality for nearly to two hours. During the outage, SEPTA operated shuttles between the two stations. 

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations SEPTA Philadelphia Broad Street Line Fern Rock Fatalities

Videos

Featured

iStock-1311079473.jpg

New Jersey is Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride
Limited - Waterpark in Wildwood

Embrace authenticity and passion in Cape May County this June

Just In

Must Read

Business

All Aboard Candy to open shop in Rittenhouse

All Aboard Candy

Sponsored

7/26: The Second City: 65th Anniv. Tour

Limited - Live Casino - Second City

Health News

Wistar Institute opens HIV research center in hopes of finding a cure — as federal government ends vaccine studies

HIV Wistar Institute

Food & Drink

Evil Genius Brewing Co. combines books and brews in pop-up fair

Books and Beers.jpg

Food & Drink

Rhubarb cocktails are all the rage at Philly bars

Alice rhubarb cocktail

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Who can the Phillies realistically add to bolster the outfield?

Cedric-Mullins-Phillies-trade-deadline-rumors_061125

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved