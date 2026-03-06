More News:

March 06, 2026

SUV driver killed in crash with SEPTA trolley in West Philly

Two SEPTA passengers were taken to the hospital after the collision on Lancaster Avenue early Friday morning, police say.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
A SEPTA trolley and an SUV crashed on Lancaster Avenue in West Philly early Friday morning, killing the 32-year-old SUV driver and sending two trolley passengers to the hospital.

A SEPTA trolley and an SUV collided in West Philadelphia early Friday morning, killing the 32-year-old SUV driver.

The crash occurred on the 5100 block of Lancaster Avenue at 1:30 a.m., police said. A 2014 GMC Arcadia was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it swerved into the eastbound lane and struck the trolley head-on. The impact knocked the trolley off the tracks, and the SUV driver was ejected from the vehicle. 

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The trolley operator was not injured, investigators said. Four passengers were onboard at the time of the crash. Two of them were taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center due to complaints of pain. The other two were uninjured and left the scene. 

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Police said an investigation into the crash is being conducted by the department's Crash Investigation Division.

