Nearly 1 in 4 Americans report suffering from chronic pain, which can interfere with daily life

Roughly a quarter of Americans have chronic pain, a condition that interferes with daily life and can lead to depression and anxiety, according to a new report.

Chronic pain lasts longer than three months and may come and go, according to the Cleveland Clinic. High-impact chronic pain is more severe, significantly impairing a person's daily life and ability to function, the International Association for the Study of Pain reports. And the number of adults living with this kind of discomfort has been rising.

From 2019 to 2023, the percentage of adults who reported chronic pain grew from 20.4% to 24.3%, and the percentage who said they have high-impact chronic pain jumped from 7.4% to 8.5%, according to data released this month from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Research shows that chronic pain negatively impacts quality of life, is linked to a higher risk of mental health disorders and is associated – as the opioid epidemic demonstrated – with abuse of prescription painkillers.

The affliction also has a significant financial impact because it complicates other medical conditions, reduces worker productivity and is associated with high medical costs. A seminal 2012 study estimated that the total costs of chronic pain in the United States ranged from $560 billion to $635 billion (in 2010 dollars). Those estimates were conservative because they did not include costs associated with pain for nursing home residents, children, military personnel and people who were incarcerated, the researchers wrote.

The new CDC report indicated that more women than men experienced chronic pain (25.4% to 23.2%) and high-impact chronic pain (9.6% to 7.3%) over a three-month stretch in 2023.

Age was also a factor, with 12.3% of people 18 to 29 saying they had chronic pain compared with 36% of people 65 and older. Only 3% of that younger group reported high-impact chronic pain compared with 13.5% of the older group.

When it comes to race, more than 30.7% of American Indian and Alaska Natives reported chronic pain compared with 11.8% of Asians and 17.1% of Hispanics.

Researchers used data from the 2023 National Health Interview Survey of more than 87,000 people to compile the CDC report.

The American Psychological Association offers the following suggestions for coping with chronic pain:

• Manage your stress by eating well, getting plenty of sleep and engaging in physical activity approved by a medical professional.

• Use constructive self-talk, reminding yourself that although you are uncomfortable, you are working toward finding healthy ways to deal with the pain and lead a productive life.

• Engage in social activities and pursue hobbies that give you pleasure to help distract yourself from the pain and highlight the positive aspects of your life.

• Get emotional help by joining a support group and/or reaching out to a mental health professional.

The Mayo Clinic has guidelines for supporting someone who is living with chronic pain:

• Recognize that chronic pain differs from acute pain and can last beyond the expected recovery period.

• Motivate the person to do gentle exercises, stretching or physical therapy, even if it initially causes some discomfort.

• Help establish a regular sleep schedule, encourage healthy eating habits and ensure the person is exposed to daylight during the day.

• Listen when needed, offer emotional support and encourage open communication about their feelings and experiences. Help them seek professional help if needed.

• While being empathetic is important, avoid reinforcing a sedentary or inactive lifestyle. Encourage independence and motivate the person to participate in their daily activities as much as possible.

• Help the person find health care providers who specialize in chronic pain management. Advocate for their needs and ensure they receive appropriate medical attention, including seeking second opinions if necessary.

• Remind the person to prioritize self-care, including practicing relaxation techniques, pursuing hobbies and engaging in activities that bring joy and reduce stress.