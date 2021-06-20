Sixers vs. Hawks, Game 7: Live updates, highlights, analysis and more

There isn't much left to say that hasn't been said, as the Sixers and Hawks tip off in the first Game 7 in Philadelphia since the days of Allen Iverson.

Will Philly make good on 'The Process' and continue what could wind up being the best chance they've had to win an NBA title in decades? Or will the Hawks pull off an upset as underdogs and ruin the summer for Philly sports fans across the area?

The winner tonight will face off against the Bucks for a chance to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

We've already looked back at every Game 7 in team history and the performance of the team's current roster in said decisive games. We also have previewed key things to keep an eye on, what NBA media members are saying heading into the game, as well as things we liked in Game 6 the team would be smart to carry over into Sunday night.

Things tip off at 8 p.m. and following the final buzzer, Kyle Neubeck will have all the analysis and takes with his instant observations. Until then, follow along right here, live, with our live stream and open thread below:





