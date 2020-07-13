More Sports:

July 13, 2020

Sixers' Ben Simmons teased for bungling fish toss back into Orlando water

Viral video creates golden opportunity bad shooting jokes

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Simmons Fish SIxers BILL STREICHER/USA TODAY SPORTS

At the NBA restart in Orlando, Sixers guard Ben Simmons went fishing at the Grand Floridian. He caught one, but had a little bit of trouble tossing it back into the water.

The Philadelphia 76ers are down in Orlando for the NBA Restart, where they'll soon resume their quest for an NBA title amid the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the 22 teams that reported to the NBA's "Disney bubble," the Sixers are being lodged at the Grand Floridian along with seven other teams, including the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.

RELATED: Tobias Harris, Sixers quarantine leader, hopes to continue that role in Orlando

A number of entertaining scenes from the bubble have made their way to social media already, from Joel Embiid's dinner to Matisse Thybulle's mini-documentary.

The best of the bunch is a moment between Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson, in which Simmons celebrates catching a largemouth bass. You'll notice that as Simmons chucks the fish back into the water, he doesn't put quite enough force on the toss.

Since entering the NBA, Simmons has made the All-Star Game twice on the strength of his transition game and stout defensive presence. Jump shots, as we all know, are not Simmons' forte.

Fans from around the league took the fishing video as an opportunity to troll Simmons for his struggles as a shooter.

The problem here is that people are mostly unaware that this is a sign of improvement. Earlier this year, Simmons went a on a fishing trip with his buddies and didn't catch anything. Give the guy some credit for reeling one in this time around. 

Maybe all of the ridicule will motivate Simmons to shoot a three at some point during this strange restart. 

The Sixers will return to action on August 1 for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Pacers. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Orlando Josh Richardson Ben Simmons

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

John McMullen: With DeSean Jackson, Eagles got boxed in by their own precedent
Jeffrey-Lurie_071320_usat

Crime

South Jersey teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Rancocas Valley high school teacher

Prevention

Philly launches face-mask media campaign to unite city against COVID-19
COVID-19 Mask Campaign

Phillies

What they're saying: Should we be optimistic or cynical about Phillies, upcoming baseball season?
Alec-Bohm-Phillies-summer-training-071120_USAT

Weddings

Cescaphe prepares for weddings during the coronavirus pandemic
Cescaphe - The Lucy

Food & Drink

One of Honeygrow's best salads is becoming a pizza – for a limited time
Pizzeria Vetri x Honeygrow

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved