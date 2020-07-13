Sixers' Ben Simmons teased for bungling fish toss back into Orlando water

Sponsored
July 13, 2020
The Philadelphia 76ers are down in Orlando for the NBA Restart, where they'll soon resume their quest for an NBA title amid the disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic.
Among the 22 teams that reported to the NBA's "Disney bubble," the Sixers are being lodged at the Grand Floridian along with seven other teams, including the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers.
A number of entertaining scenes from the bubble have made their way to social media already, from Joel Embiid's dinner to Matisse Thybulle's mini-documentary.
The best of the bunch is a moment between Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson, in which Simmons celebrates catching a largemouth bass. You'll notice that as Simmons chucks the fish back into the water, he doesn't put quite enough force on the toss.
Ben Simmons is catching fish in Orlando 😂🎣— FanSided (@FanSided) July 11, 2020
(via @J_Rich1) pic.twitter.com/Y0WtltIZQ9
Since entering the NBA, Simmons has made the All-Star Game twice on the strength of his transition game and stout defensive presence. Jump shots, as we all know, are not Simmons' forte.
Fans from around the league took the fishing video as an opportunity to troll Simmons for his struggles as a shooter.
Ben Simmons just tried to throw a fish into the water and missed...............💀 pic.twitter.com/nrtUC93L2z— Matt H. (@mph_824_) July 11, 2020
Ben Simmons fish throwing % and 3pt. % are very similar 🤣 https://t.co/hrCsAme4R5— Matthew Queener (@Queener_Stripes) July 11, 2020
That fish Ben Simmons put back: pic.twitter.com/ihyG1caWlE— 🈺⟨Rone 'N' Effect⟩👺 (@RoneNeffect) July 12, 2020
Ben Simmons throws fish back in the water with the wrong hand. pic.twitter.com/365wn4Imwh— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 11, 2020
Ben Simmons even bricked his fish toss pic.twitter.com/uscK0h2Jwd— Evan_in_Oregon (@Evan_in_Oregon) July 12, 2020
Ben Simmons had a wide-open look at a massive body of water and still managed to toss the fish off the dock. https://t.co/kEZ8EepyZv— Chris Walder (@WalderSports) July 11, 2020
I can’t stop watching Ben Simmons throw the fish and miss the giant lake. The Sixers are winning the title.— Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) July 12, 2020
Find someone who looks at you the way Ben Simmons looks at this fish. pic.twitter.com/sMFebvRIe5— Tim (@MatisseThybuIIe) July 12, 2020
nobody:— Disney Hotel Front Desk (@nihilist_bucks) July 11, 2020
ben simmons’ fish: pic.twitter.com/bFituMGSTd
Maybe all of the ridicule will motivate Simmons to shoot a three at some point during this strange restart.
The Sixers will return to action on August 1 for a 7 p.m. tipoff against the Pacers.