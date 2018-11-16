More Sports:

November 16, 2018

Noon: Sixers chat with Kyle Neubeck

By Kyle Neubeck
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia 76ers guard Jimmy Butler dunks during the second half against the Orlando Magic.

The Sixers made a drastic change earlier this week, bringing All-Star wing Jimmy Butler to help bolster their chances at contending for a title. Unfortunately for you lot, things have stayed the same around here and you're stuck with me forever.

This week's Sixers chat should feature a ton of discussion of Mr. Butler, I presume, but you're welcome to send any and everything my way as it pertains to the Sixers. They have yet another home/road back-to-back this weekend against the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets, so consider this your appetizer for another jam-packed weekend of sports.

Starting at noon, I will start wading through your questions and getting to as many as possible. Let's have some fun, y'all.

Some taxes, fees additional.