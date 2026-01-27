Sixers mailbag: Evaluating your trade ideas as the deadline inches closer

Every Tuesday, I put out a call for questions for our weekly Sixers mailbag. This week, though, we are going to do things a little bit differently.

Instead of answering your questions – I was expecting many about the NBA's upcoming trade deadline – this week, I am going to judge your proposals for the deadline.

How can the Sixers improve their roster ahead of the stretch run? How many of you want to make aggressive pushes in advance of the playoffs? Which players around the league do you see as ideal additions to this group?

Let's dive into your deals:

A four-team Lauri Markkanen deal

We begin with a wild one from @dthomasg.bsky.social...

Sixers receive... Jazz receive... Warriors receive... Grizzlies receive... Lauri Markkanen

Ja Morant

Paul George

Jimmy Butler

Buddy Hield

Jonathan Kuminga

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jusuf Nurkić



Al Horford



2028 LAC first-round pick

(via PHI)



Jared McCain



GSW 2028 top-four

protected first-round pick



PHI 2029 top-four

protected first-round pick



PHI 2031 first-round pick



GSW 2030 top-four

protected first-round pick

GSW 2032 first-round pick



This is an enormous amount to digest, and I will say that I actually like it for Memphis. But I think Utah is likely not pulling the trigger based on the decline of Ja Morant's trade value in recent years and the breakout of their current point guard, Keyonte George. It is a massive gamble for Golden State, but would give the Warriors one last chance at being a title contender around Stephen Curry.

My question: how much better are the Sixers flipping Paul George and Jared McCain for Lauri Markkanen and Buddy Hield? In my opinion, it is marginal if anything; George has become an essential component of the Sixers' defense. Markkanen gives them considerably more offensive firepower, but I do not think this upgrade is worth giving up McCain and three valuable first-round picks. But A+ for your creativity.

Saving a bit of money on the wing

If the Sixers trade Kelly Oubre Jr., it will likely be a move to help duck the luxury tax threshold, which the Sixers are currently about $7 million above. Here's an idea from @HojoTakeda that sends Oubre back to his hometown team:

Sixers receive... Pelicans receive... Saddiq Bey Kelly Oubre Jr.

2027 second-round pick

(more favorable PHX/GSW)



This would save the Sixers about $2.2 million, which would not be nearly enough to be the key move that powers an effort to get under the tax. But if the Sixers salary dumped Andre Drummond's $5 million expiring contract and found a new home for Eric Gordon, the Sixers would suddenly be in business. If the Sixers did those things and getting under the tax was a requirement of their deadline, I would approve this deal.

A proposal that might make some people delete this tab

If my bosses at PhillyVoice are upset that this story does not drive much traffic, blame @JOELEMBllDFAN for submitting a proposal that will drive people to insanity:

Sixers receive... Warriors receive... Al Horford Andre Drummond De'Anthony Melton Eric Gordon

Johni Broome



I cannot possibly fathom Al Horford returning to the Sixers, and I am also not sure what this accomplishes for Golden State. But if the Warriors struggle over the next two weeks and actually consider selling, the Sixers should be all over a reunion with Melton. They have some future second-round draft equity of Golden State's which could be returned to the Warriors.

Adding some muscle

@Hoskins10110510 suggests the following move to help fix the Sixers' recent struggles with rebounding:

Sixers receive... Bucks receive... Bobby Portis Kelly Oubre Jr.

Andre Drummond

"second-round pick"



Portis would give the Sixers some more consistent muscle inside; Drummond is obviously a better rebounder but he does not play as much. As a stretch four who can also slide up to a small-ball five role if needed, Portis fits an archetype that is uniquely suited to what the Sixers need. But Portis is owed just over $30 million over the next two years after this one, and I don't believe he is good enough to warrant that sort of commitment.

Acquiring another young guard

The Sixers' guard depth seemed elite in October and has cratered of late. They could definitely add to it given McCain's struggles, but my expectation has been that such a move would be bringing in a veteran who can fill that hole on a short-term basis. @A3per_ has a different idea:

Sixers receive... Kings receive... Keon Ellis Justin Edwards

2027 second-round pick

2027 second-round pick

(more favorable PHX/GSW)



2028 second-round pick



Ellis, 26, has fallen out of favor in Sacramento despite the rest of the NBA seemingly coveting his services. His market could grow stronger than three second-rounders and a prospect, but if the wing-starved Kings like Justin Edwards this is a decent offer. I would throw in that the Sixers try to send Eric Gordon out in this same deal, either to Sacramento or a third team, to avoid a first-apron hard cap.

Let's get this out of the way

I expected someone to suggest a trade involving the Sixers receiving this player. From @MKTWgoldstein...

Sixers receive... Bucks receive... Giannis Antetokounmpo Joel Embiid



Unless Milwaukee's medical team has a perspective that nobody else does, this is not even a consideration for the Bucks, who can land a massive collection of young talent and draft capital whenever they do finally trade Antetokounmpo. If I ran the Bucks and got a call about Antetokounmpo from the Sixers, I would ask for Tyrese Maxey and more. When that is inevitably declined, I would consider taking on Paul George's contract if the Sixers included a package of sweeteners that started with VJ Edgecombe.

Buying out a Hall of Famer?

Another submission from @HojoTakeda, who knows the player the Sixers would be acquiring here is my all-time favorite and cautions me that the Sixers would simply buy them out after the trade goes through:

Sixers receive... Clippers receive... Chris Paul Eric Gordon 2026 top-42 protected

second-round pick (via MEM)



Unless Chris Paul is willing to forfeit most or all of his salary, this is likely a no for the Sixers, who would not get any financial relief from dumping Gordon. If the Clippers want to add the veteran marksman to their bench, perhaps a three-teamer where Paul lands in a desired landing spot or with a team able to buy him out easily makes sense.

The next star

@Ben_weiner03 will take us home with this one:

Sixers receive... Trail Blazers receive... Deni Avdija Kelly Oubre Jr. Duop Reath Jared McCain

Eric Gordon

2028 LAC unprotected

first-round pick

2029 first-round pick

(more favorable PHI/LAC)



Ben actually suggested the Sixers give up their 2027 first-round pick in addition to the 2028 Clippers pick, but the Sixers cannot legally due that due to the Stepien Rule, so I changed it to the juicy 2029 pick the Sixers own via their pick swap with Los Angeles.

If there is any player worth pushing a massive collection of chips in on, it is someone like Avdija, who is a strong fit with Maxey and just recently turned 25 years old. Avdija, likely to make his first All-Star team this season, is averaging 26.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He has mastered the art of foul-drawing and is a fine enough three-point shooter. Best of all, Avdija is on what is certainly the best contract in the NBA not on the rookie scale. He is making just under $14.4 million this season and is owed only $25 million across the next two seasons.

At this point, even this return built around two picks with significant value is not enough to get Avdija away from Portland. It would take those kinds of picks plus considerable young talent.