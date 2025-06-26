Sixers select Johni Broome with No. 35 overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft

With the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Sixers selected Auburn big Johni Broome on Thursday night. Broome joins No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe in the Sixers' rookie class.



One of the most decorated players in college basketball over the last few years, Broome spent five years between Morehead State and Auburn. In three years at Auburn, Broome averaged 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game, shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from three-point range on 1.9 attempts per game.

Broome shot just 60.3 percent from the free throw line in his collegiate career. Broome's final season at Auburn was outstanding: He averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game to lead his team to a 32-6 record and Final Four appearance.

The Sixers traded away their 2025 second-round pick over five years ago but regained it before February's trade deadline, trading Caleb Martin and a 2030 second-rounder to the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes and this pick, which ended up landing at No. 35.

That trade will remain a home run as long as the Sixers are able to retain Grimes, a restricted free agent this summer. But if the Sixers can also turn the pick into a rotation contributor in Broome, the deal will be an even greater success.

