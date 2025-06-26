More Sports:

June 26, 2025

Sixers select Johni Broome with No. 35 overall pick in 2025 NBA Draft

The Sixers have not always coveted older players with impressive collegiate resumes later in the draft. They made a change this time around.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Johni-Broome-Sixers-76ers-NBA-Draft_062625 Bob Donnan/Imagn Images

The Sixers added a big in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

With the No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Sixers selected Auburn big Johni Broome on Thursday night. Broome joins No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe in the Sixers' rookie class.

One of the most decorated players in college basketball over the last few years, Broome spent five years between Morehead State and Auburn. In three years at Auburn, Broome averaged 16.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.2 blocks per game, shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from three-point range on 1.9 attempts per game. 

Broome shot just 60.3 percent from the free throw line in his collegiate career. Broome's final season at Auburn was outstanding: He averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game to lead his team to a 32-6 record and Final Four appearance.

The Sixers traded away their 2025 second-round pick over five years ago but regained it before February's trade deadline, trading Caleb Martin and a 2030 second-rounder to the Dallas Mavericks for Quentin Grimes and this pick, which ended up landing at No. 35.

That trade will remain a home run as long as the Sixers are able to retain Grimes, a restricted free agent this summer. But if the Sixers can also turn the pick into a rotation contributor in Broome, the deal will be an even greater success.

SIXERS 2025 NBA DRAFT

• Asking an NBA Draft expert about how Broome fits with Sixers

• VJ Edgecombe reacts to joining Sixers

• Daryl Morey discusses Edgecombe pick, provides Joel Embiid knee update 

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Johni Broome 2025 NBA Draft Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

VisitNJ-1200x800_DJI_0860.png

New Jersey beaches that wow every time
Limited - Hagley - Water

Hagley Museum’s summer lineup has something for history buffs and curious kids alike.

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Philly professors discuss America's role in the Israel-Iran conflict

Iran Protests

Sponsored

Adventure awaits in Crawford County

Limited - Visit Crawford - Family Paddle

Adult Health

Nightmares are more than just scary — they may increase the risk of early death

Nightmares Premature Death

Movies

Documentary will explore life of the 'Forrest Gump of activism'

Kiyoshi Kuramiya documentary

Weekend

What to do this weekend: Under the El and a new aquarium exhibit

Weekend guide

Phillies

Phillies transfer Aaron Nola to 60-day injured list, replace Weston Wilson with Buddy Kennedy

Nola 6.19.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved