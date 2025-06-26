Sixers soundbites: Daryl Morey explains VJ Edgecombe draft pick, provides Joel Embiid update

CAMDEN, NJ – Shortly after making the most significant draft pick of his lengthy career as an NBA executive, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey met with the media at the team's practice facility.

Morey discussed the team's decision to select VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, explained whether or not Rutgers star Ace Bailey's refusal to work out with the team played a part in that decision, and provided an update on Joel Embiid's health.

While the work is far from done, Morey expressed optimism about the Sixers turning around their short-term fortunes while also bolstering their long-term nucleus.

Everything you need to know from Morey's media availability:

• Morey's opening statement:



"We're super excited about VJ, what he can bring to the team. A dynamic athlete, potential All-Star, two-way player, really helped his team. He's got all these winning qualities that we think really fit. Great teammate. His story and what he's done to get to this point is really unbelievable. And we think he's on a great trajectory to take where he's come from and continue to improve through Baylor all the way through a very long and very promising NBA career. And we're excited it's here at the 76ers. "

• Morey on the decision to select Edgecombe:



"I hate to invoke the word but we have a pretty detailed process here and I think it starts at the high school level and all the pre-work before, in the years prior to [players] coming into college, with national teams, with everything. And that process continued through this year. We were seriously considering – it was about six [candidates] and that was down to four. And then we were deliberating up until the last few days down to who we would pick. And as we dug in we felt like VJ was by far the best choice there."



• Morey on making another major investment in a young guard, and how Edgecombe fits with Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Quentin Grimes:



"I really like how things are shaping up. I think we'll have one of the best backcourts in the league, with Grimes and Maxey and Jared McCain and now VJ. So I do think the way the NBA is going, I think you saw some of these teams playing dynamic, up-tempo [lineups] with multiple guards that put the defense in jeopardy. And you know, we do have to have our main guy in the middle. I felt for the players and Coach [Nick] Nurse specifically last year trying to put a defense on the floor with Joel out and obviously [Andre] Drummond was hurt… [Adema] Bona stepped up late, which was exciting, but it's very hard to have a bunch of dynamic guards. It's hard to make it all work if you don't have a big in there who's making things hard on the other team."

• Morey on how Embiid is doing as he recovers from another left knee procedure:



"Spoke to Joel today. He's very engaged, attacking rehab, doing everything he can to be out there. He had a meeting with Dr. Glashow this week… Things are going well, we expect that to continue… Things are on track to be ready right around [the start of training camp]."



• Morey on Ace Bailey refusing to work out for the Sixers:

"[The explanation from Bailey's camp was] pretty opaque. I mean, I spoke to the agent, so did Elton [Brand], so did Prosper [Karangwa], so did a lot of key folks on our staff. He didn't really work out with anybody, so that was just their plan... I don't try to judge. They were doing what they thought was best for them. We were doing what's best for us. And it had no impact on the decision."

• Morey on Tyrese Maxey getting to know Edgecombe during his visit to Philadelphia:

"All three of our key guys [Maxey, Embiid, Paul George] wanted to come to the workout. Scheduling-wise, it worked out for Tyrese and not the other guys, but Tyrese met with him for quite a while. Just fit-wise, I think the good thing is Tyrese's high basketball IQ: he understands that those two complement each other very well in terms of VJ is going to be able to guard multiple positions, probably take the toughest assignment, maybe not day one, but over his career..."

• Morey on where Edgecombe needs to improve moving forward:

" I would say on the offensive side, these are things he knows, being able to shoot off the move. His spot-up and shots that are sort of generated for him, he makes at a high rate… I was actually speaking with Eric Gordon, who took this leap. He came to the league athletic, wasn't a good finisher. VJ isn't quite there yet and recognizes it. And I think someone like Eric, who took a big leap in finishing by working on his craft, his footwork, his timing, his takeoff point. He really improved that in the sort of early parts of his career… But [Edgecombe] has that base athleticism, physical tools and the work ethic that you see he could grow into all these things. Obviously, he’ll have to do it."

GET TO KNOW VJ EDGECOMBE

What the scouts and numbers say | Edgecombe's best highlights