How athletic is Sixers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe? Watch these plays

The Sixers selected VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, officially anointing the Bahamian guard as their newest franchise cornerstone as they hope to turn around the fortunes of their organization for many years to come.

After seven-plus weeks of speculation about Edgecombe, Ace Bailey, a few other serious options and the chance to trade down, the Sixers stuck with the player who appeared to separate himself from the pack earlier this month.

Now, it is time for Sixers fans to get to know him. That includes actual scouting reports and statistical deep-dives. But, because Edgecombe has such a particularly electric brand of basketball, that also means sitting back and enjoying a comical collection of ridiculous highlights.

So, here you go – a flurry of Edgecombe's most incredible athletic feats at Baylor, capped off with a longer video of his season-long highlights:

