How athletic is Sixers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe? Watch these plays

June 25, 2025
The Sixers selected VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, officially anointing the Bahamian guard as their newest franchise cornerstone as they hope to turn around the fortunes of their organization for many years to come.
After seven-plus weeks of speculation about Edgecombe, Ace Bailey, a few other serious options and the chance to trade down, the Sixers stuck with the player who appeared to separate himself from the pack earlier this month.
Now, it is time for Sixers fans to get to know him. That includes actual scouting reports and statistical deep-dives. But, because Edgecombe has such a particularly electric brand of basketball, that also means sitting back and enjoying a comical collection of ridiculous highlights.
So, here you go – a flurry of Edgecombe's most incredible athletic feats at Baylor, capped off with a longer video of his season-long highlights:
VJ Edgecombe is insane pic.twitter.com/hyV6it9vr9— nbadraftpoint (@nbadraftpoint) November 5, 2024
Had to post this WTF moment from VJ Edgecombe.— James Plowright (@British_Buzz) March 25, 2025
Unbelievable defensive effort using his athleticism, timing and strength to make this play. Called a foul, but looked clean on the replay. My word… pic.twitter.com/9VDtx0ySMz
VJ Edgecombe… pic.twitter.com/L3ufXHQm46— Mohamed (@mcfNBA) December 11, 2024
VJ Edgecombe is going to be one of the 10 best athletes in the NBA from the moment he's drafted. His freaky athleticism shows up all over the tape, but I am partial to his ridiculous hang-time. Two moments from his last game: pic.twitter.com/gNblXsyX04— Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) January 25, 2025
VJ Edgecombe…good evening pic.twitter.com/p6KdT3qt17— No Ceilings (@NoCeilingsNBA) February 18, 2025
Holy cow, VJ Edgecombe chasedown block pic.twitter.com/tBNTsbKfWf— Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) March 9, 2025
Well-timed and effective help from VJ Edgecombe to create the transition dunk pic.twitter.com/s8v0uCi71e— Matt Powers (@DraftPow) May 21, 2025
VJ Edgecombe absurd bounce and body control pic.twitter.com/Znq8gEw8lv— Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) January 29, 2025
VJ Edgecombe pic.twitter.com/d8wf2z7zQv— Will Morris (@w_a_morris) June 19, 2025
Please enjoy 15 minutes of @vj_edgecombe to get you through your Monday afternoon 📺— Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) June 23, 2025
The NBA Draft is just 2 days away ⏳#SicEm | #CultureofJOY | @smile_doctors pic.twitter.com/cPAcFHP0EA
Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam
Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice