Get to know Sixers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe

Several weeks of wondering are over. VJ Edgecombe is a Sixer.

Edgecombe was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, putting an end to a lengthy draft process for a Sixers organization desperate to nail the decision after experiencing lottery luck in May. After a miserable 24-58 season, it was critical that the Sixers used this pick to bolster their young core in a meaningful capacity. They decided that Edgecombe, a remarkable athlete out of Baylor University by way of The Bahamas, was the third-best prospect in this year's class.

At this point, you have probably seen at least one clip of Edgecombe obliterating a defender with a poster dunk. But as stellar as Edgecombe's highlight reel is, when he steps on the floor he is far more than just a candidate to appear on the next morning's SportsCenter Top 10 segment.

Now that the news is official, it is time for Sixers fans to get to know Edgecombe on a much deeper level. Expect much more to come in the next handful of days – including thoughts on the pick from Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and Edgecombe himself – but for now, we already have some valuable analysis on the soon-to-be 20-year-old:

In the aftermath of the Sixers jumping up to No. 3 in the lottery, I began interviewing some of the most reliable draft experts around about various prospects that could be in consideration, with a Sixers-specific lens guiding each Q&A session. Edgecombe was up second, with Maxwell Baumbach of No Ceilings providing stellar insight into Edgecombe's development and the pros and cons of him landing in Philadelphia (Maxwell is a Sixers fan, so we got lucky!).

My most pressing Sixers-related question when it came to Edgecombe was whether or not he could fit alongside both of Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. It felt unlikely to me, and that was affirmed. Most were in agreement all along that fit should not be much of a consideration for the Sixers when making this pick, though, and Maxwell made a compelling case that Edgecombe was the best player available.

"Edgecombe is obviously a ridiculous athlete," Maxwell told us last month. "But what makes him so intriguing is the functionality of that athleticism paired with his mental processing of the game."

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of our conversation was Maxwell's breakdown of Edgecombe's recent development as a three-point shooter and the signs that he can continue improving from beyond the arc. Edgecombe will slide into a supporting role with the Sixers, so his ability to knock down spot-up threes at a solid clip will be crucial.

When scouts spend an entire season – or, in some cases, multiple years – scouting a player, my favorite question to ask them is how they have seen that player change and, hopefully, grow. And while Edgecombe's gradual progression as a shooter was obvious from the numbers, Maxwell also explained other areas in which he has seen Edgecombe make strides.

The Q&A with Maxwell is a gold mine of analysis not just specific to Edgecombe, but to Edgecombe as a member of the Sixers.

While I do not have as well-trained of a scouting eye, nothing can stop me from diving into every piece of data I can. So I did just that on each contender for the Sixers' pick. When evaluating every aspect of Edgecombe's statistical profile, I found some extremely appetizing numbers while also identifying some potential red flags.

You can think of this as a numerical breakdown of Edgecombe's key strengths and weaknesses, from his dynamic athleticism and terrific ability and instincts as a defensive playmaker to his struggles scoring within half-court offense.

The conclusion I came to was that Edgecombe very well might be the third-best prospect in the class, but might not have the third-highest upside due to his ball-handling issues. But if you can make plays that most players could never even dream of making – Edgecombe certainly fits that description – there is certainly not a low ceiling.

The story is the best possible encapsulation of how Edgecombe can help the Sixers as soon as 2025-26, and where he will need to experience important development, all through numbers.

