Sixers mock draft roundup 7.0: Latest projections with three weeks to go

With three weeks left between now and the start of the 2025 NBA Draft, we have just as much of a sense for what the Sixers will do with the No. 3 overall pick as we did when they were awarded the selection on May 12: none. The Sixers have done a good job of keeping their draft-related intentions under wraps in recent years, and it is not a surprise that the secrecy has heightened with a premium pick set to be made.

There remains zero consensus on which prospect the Sixers will — or should — take at No. 3. Let's see what three experts have to say in another mock draft roundup:

Yahoo! Sports: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Bailey remains firmly in the mix for the most polarizing top draft prospect in many years, and Kevin O'Connor outlines the duality of his game:

"On one side of the debate, the Rutgers freshman is viewed as a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter. And at his size, he fits next to Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain in the years to come. While his upside is clear, the other side of the debate rightfully wonders: Can the Sixers afford to wait on Bailey to maybe turn into something when the clock is ticking on the Joel Embiid era? And how realistically will Bailey accept a backseat role?" [Yahoo! Sports]

Even those who believe Bailey does have true star-level upside would likely admit that he is going to need quite a bit of time before he reaches it. Will the Sixers let a potential short-term window of contending around Embiid complicate the equation given the former NBA MVP's lack of availability?

Bleacher Report: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Jonathan Wasserman also lands on Bailey for the Sixers at No. 3, listing Brandon Miller, Michael Porter Jr. and Rashard Lewis as player comparisons for the Rutgers star. He writes:

"The Sixers may also take a hard look at VJ Edgecombe, who offers a burst of athleticism and defensive quickness that differs from Bailey’s game. However, with Paul George just turning 35 after a down year and questions surrounding Joel Embiid’s durability and long-term value, Bailey’s shot-making upside could prove more appealing to Philadelphia’s front office." [Bleacher Report]

SB Nation: VJ Edgecombe, SG/SF, Baylor

The stellar athlete out of Baylor still has a strong case as the third-best prospect in this year's class behind Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper. Ricky O'Donnell makes the case for Edgecombe and another alternative option for the Sixers which might prove to be superior to Bailey:

"If Philly does stick with the pick, they have lots of good options. I ranked the eight best players the Sixers could take at No. 3 and landed on VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel as the top two choices. While I still favor Knueppel for the Sixers, Edgecombe is generally ranked higher on boards and feels like a safer projection. Philly's perimeter would be a bit small with either player, but Edgecombe's athleticism and defensive playmaking, and Knueppel's shooting and offensive playmaking would make either a solid selection." [SB Nation]

Ricky's prior story ranking those eight options for the Sixers is worth a read, particularly if you want to learn more about Knueppel, one of three players from Duke projected to hear his name called early on.

MORE: Sixers-specific Edgecombe scouting report

