Eagles power ranking roundup, post-draft edition

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people have the Birds ranked after the draft. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

In moving up for receiver Makai Lemon and trading for edge rusher Jonathan Greenard -- along with WR Dontayvion Wicks earlier in the month -- the Eagles definitely improved the roster. Throw in TE Eli Stowers and OT Markel Bell, and it was a productive weekend. Even if Bell is more of a down-the-road pick -- along with QB Cole Payton, S Cole Wisniewski and DT Uar Bernard -- the heft up top should be enough to put Philly in a good spot. It was an uneven draft class, with a 110-pick gap between picks in the middle rounds, but the approach appeared worthy. Even with the impending A.J. Brown trade, the Eagles have done enough to put them back in contention if Jalen Hurts can rebound.

#JimmySays: Looking at a NFL.com's free agent rankings from March, where would Greenard land? In my opinion he'd be no lower than 7th, and there's an argument that he'd be top 3.

Most improved position: Tight end The most action has been at receiver for the Eagles after drafting Makai Lemon, trading for Dontayvion Wicks, and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. But that's in part about trying to offset the expected departure of A.J. Brown. Similarly, they acquired edge Jonathan Greenard but lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency. At tight end, meanwhile, Philly selected Eli Stowers in the second round and inked Johnny Mundt and Stone Smartt to one-year contracts. Add the re-signing of Dallas Goedert and the Eagles have built out a talented tight ends room with more diverse skill sets than a year ago.

#JimmySays: Tight end is probably the most improved position, long-term, although I think Stowers' usage will be limited as a rookie. My vote for most improved position for the 2026 season would be cornerback, with the addition of Riq Woolen.

Best rookie season: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State Has the league finally found another Taysom Hill? NFL teams have been trying to copy the New Orleans Saints’ success with Hill for nearly a decade, and Payton, Philly’s fifth-round pick, has the potential. The Eagles’ first two selections, Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers, work the middle of the field where Jalen Hurts rarely throws, so …

#JimmySays: I tried to think of a team that attempted to carve out a Taysom Hill-like role for a player, and came up empty. Maybe that has happened? Dunno. But I'm not so sure teams around the league have been feverishly trying to recreate Taysom Hill. What I think probably has happened quite a bit is people comping any well-built quarterback to Hill if they can run a little bit but aren't exactly polished passers.

Anyway, if Cole Payton has the best Eagles rookie season, that would not be ideal at all.

They've still got to resolve the Brown situation, whether he goes to New England or elsewhere. But EVP/GM Howie Roseman has done a nice job preparing to move on from his top wide receiver ... and stands to import topflight 2027 draft capital to further redress the roster as needed.

#JimmySays: Or 2028.

Based on the draft and free agency, plus the impending trade of A.J. Brown, it’s going to be thrilling to see how different a complexion this offense takes on in 2026. Clearly, Philadelphia cannot play bully ball anymore, and it’s time to see whether Jalen Hurts can run point in a more modernized version of an offense that will likely feature fewer predictable deep balls fired down the sideline. Tight end Eli Stowers could be a red zone threat and may appear in myriad places in this Sean Mannion scheme.

#JimmySays: 14th is a little silly. Some of the teams ahead of them are a little absurd. I mean, the Bengals? The Cowboys?

The Eagles are inarguably the most successful team in the NFC over the last decade. During the last half decade (the Nick Sirianni era), the have been to the playoffs every year, with two Super Bowl appearances, one Super Bowl win, and more regular season wins than the Chiefs. Their roster currently has 12 All-Pros, plus five more guys who have been to the Pro Bowl. And they're barely in the top half of the league? Please.

Will they actually trade A.J. Brown, as expected? Can new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion deliver more efficiency than the offense had in 2025? Will Saquon Barkley remain an elite playmaker as he approaches 30? If the Eagles find the right answers, they can be back in the Super Bowl conversation. Even if they fall short of that, their roster is talented and balanced enough to leave them in the playoff picture. The additions of Jonathan Greenard, Riq Woolen and Makai Lemon should help Philly right away. Eli Stowers and Markel Bell give the Eagles valuable depth and a succession plan at key positions.

#JimmySays: To answer those three questions:

Yes, they will actually trade Brown. Yes, Mannion will clear the extraordinarily low bar of the 2025 season. Barkley... Meh, dunno.

And, uh, of course they're in the Super Bowl "conversation." They're one of the league's powerhouse teams!

Are they still an elite team? Has the offseason shown who they are with the Jalen Hurts drama? What happens with A.J. Brown? There are questions.

#JimmySays: CBS #FireAnalysis meter: 4/10 🔥🔥🔥🔥

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