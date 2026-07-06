Sixers announce roster for 2026 NBA Summer League

The Sixers have officially announced their 2026 roster ahead of their trip to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League next month.

The roster is headlined by Labaron Philon Jr., the Alabama guard selected by the Sixers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and it will be coached by TJ DiLeo for the second straight year, as Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Philon will be joined by a group that includes soon-to-be Sixers sophomore second-round pick Johni Broome, marking Broome's second crack at Summer League after an uneventful rookie campaign.

Adem Bona and Justin Edwards, part of the Summer Sixers last year with two full NBA seasons under their belts now, will not be part of this year's group.

Introducing the 2026 Summer Sixers:

see you in Vegas. ☀️



your 2026 summer sixers ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2Xn7BDYsZr — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 6, 2026

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