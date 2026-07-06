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July 06, 2026

Sixers announce roster for 2026 NBA Summer League

The 2026 Summer Sixers are headlined by rookie first-round pick Labaron Philon Jr. and soon-to-be sophomore Johni Broome.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Philon 6.27.26 Kamil Krzaczynski/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Labaron Philon Jr. is headed to his first NBA Summer League.

The Sixers have officially announced their 2026 roster ahead of their trip to Las Vegas for NBA Summer League next month.

The roster is headlined by Labaron Philon Jr., the Alabama guard selected by the Sixers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and it will be coached by TJ DiLeo for the second straight year, as Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Philon will be joined by a group that includes soon-to-be Sixers sophomore second-round pick Johni Broome, marking Broome's second crack at Summer League after an uneventful rookie campaign.

Adem Bona and Justin Edwards, part of the Summer Sixers last year with two full NBA seasons under their belts now, will not be part of this year's group.

Introducing the 2026 Summer Sixers:

JAYLEN BROWN FILM BREAKDOWNS

STRENGTHS | WEAKNESSES

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Johni Broome Labaron Philon Jr. Philadelphia 76ers

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