How the Sixers can acquire significant rotation help via trade this offseason

Ahead of a Sixers mailbag earlier this month, a reader requested a breakdown of what is called the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception, a device to add players which this season is projected to be worth a maximum of four years and just over $64 million.

How could the Sixers create enough breathing room below the first apron to utilize it? Which free agents could they target with it? Would they be better off using it to sign one starting-caliber player or two depth pieces?

The answers to those questions are in that mailbag, which can be found here. But those answers were focused entirely on free agency.

Recently, the NBA allowed teams to use their mid-level exceptions as trade exceptions. Any player with a 2026-27 salary inside of $15 million can be acquired into the full mid-level exception, which would cause the Sixers to trigger a hard cap at the first apron. As explained in the mailbag referenced, that would certainly require the Sixers to let at least one of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Quentin Grimes depart; in all likelihood the team would be unable to retain either of its primary free agents.



Perhaps the many free agents detailed in our annual Sixers free agency primer do not appeal to the Sixers, but they still desire to become a full mid-level team. Perhaps they can canvass the league and find a trade target or two worth acquiring instead of Grimes and Oubre, two players Sixers President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey said last week the team desires to retain.

An expanded list of potential trade targets can be found here. Which of those players makes the most sense?

2026 SIXERS FREE AGENCY PRIMER

SALARY CAP DETAILS | TRADE TARGETS | FREE AGENTS

Naji Marshall, Dallas Mavericks

Can the Sixers trade for Marshall, a versatile veteran wing, without trading a first-round pick? It is not a pipe dream, but it would be a real coup. Marshall provides so many things this team could use – rebounding, toughness, defense and secondary ball-handling – at a reasonable price of $9.4 million.

Marshall, a player the Sixers targeted at last season's trade deadline, should be more available than ever. He is entering a contract season, and Dallas' mix of forwards includes not just Cooper Flagg but also 2026 lottery pick Morez Johnson Jr. and P.J. Washington. Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz have taken over, Dusty May has been hired as their head coach, and suddenly the Mavericks have very much pivoted towards a youth movement. Marshall, 28, is not old. But he is not young, either.

A factor which would work in the Sixers' favor should they approach Dallas about a trade for Marshall: while the Sixers would like to deal from their abundance of second-round picks – they have 13 of them over the next seven drafts – the Mavericks only have three of them over the same period. As they look to revitalize their pipeline of young depth – with most of their future first-rounders already owed to other teams – the Mavericks could see the Sixers' stellar batch of second-rounders as a potential lifeline of sorts.

Could three second-rounders with legitimate upside get the job done for Marshall? Maybe the Mavericks would rather carry him into the season and revisit the situation at the trade deadline, but if they are motivated to clear minutes for younger players – or Marshall requests a change of scenery – it is not implausible.

MORE: Bob Myers, Mike Gansey have ties worth noting ahead of free agency

Saddiq Bey, New Orleans Pelicans

Bey is not nearly as well-rounded of a player as Marshall, but he is a higher-powered offensive player. Another wing the Sixers aimed to acquire in February but came up short on, he broke out in the second half of the season for a Pelicans team that surged. He is extremely comfortable self-creating scoring chances and has always been a high-volume three-point shooter.

Bey has never been particularly productive or impressive defensively despite a very sturdy wing frame, but he could play either forward position with ease and would provide a legitimate offensive spark. He was one of the more underrated scorers in the NBA for a significant chunk of the 2025-26 season after a brief injury:

Before Dec. 31 After Dec. 31 34 G 38 G 29.9 MPG 32.3 MPG 15.1 PPG 19.9 PPG 5.9 RPG 5.3 RPG 12.3 FGA/G 14.4 FGA/G 44.2 FG%

45.8 FG% 5.2 3PA/G 6.2 3PA/G 31.8 3P%

40.3 3P% 3.2 FTA/G 4.9 FTA/G



Bey will only make $6.4 million next year, so if the Sixers acquired him they would still have about $8.6 million of their mid-level left over to use via free agency or the trade market. Marshall may be a more established high-leverage wing, but trading for Bey might be easier – though New Orleans' front office is unpredictable – and it would afford the Sixers more flexibility when it comes to adding another player.

MORE: Sixers tap 'dynamic' Labaron Philon Jr. as newest member of young nucleus

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

Should the Sixers look for a meaningful upgrade at backup center, Sharpe might be the best option possible. Brooklyn will likely pick up his team option worth $6.25 million, but their recent trade of Nic Claxton could mean Sharpe is finally in line to start. That would be a great opportunity for an analytics darling whose per-minute stats are routinely elite, particularly when it comes to rebounding.

Sharpe is also a reliable play finisher, a legitimately useful passer and a defensive playmaker. He will turn 25 years old in November, and trading for him would allow the Sixers to inherit his Full Bird rights. Over the next seven years, the Nets have a whopping 19 second-round picks, so the Sixers' collection of those might not be helpful here. Perhaps a young player, then, would be a better trade piece. Would the Sixers cut ties with Adem Bona or Justin Edwards after two years? Might Johni Broome appeal to the Nets?

Second-round picks being traded in bulk can often win the day for a player like Sharpe, even if their previous team already has plenty of them. If the Sixers have a young player that interests the Nets, though, it might make for a more compelling offer.

2026 SIXERS FREE AGENCY PRIMER

SALARY CAP DETAILS | TRADE TARGETS | FREE AGENTS