Bob Myers and Mike Gansey have ties worth noting ahead of Sixers free agency

As Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment President of Sports Bob Myers explained earlier this month why he hired Mike Gansey to serve as Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Myers mentioned the rave reviews Gansey drew from the many people he polled around the NBA.

"One advantage is I've worked in the NBA for a long time," Myers said, "so I know a few people. And really good responses when I asked about Mike, what kind of guy he was. Kind of universally praised."

And so, after nearly 15 years climbing the ladder in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization – all the way up to general manager – Gansey now has his chance to lead a front office. He will do so working alongside Myers, the four-time championship executive with the Golden State Warriors. Gansey called Myers a "cheat code" at his introductory press conference, pointing out he can lean on Myers' experience, expertise and connections as he navigates his first job atop an NBA front office.

As Gansey prepares for his first free agency in charge – which also figures to be Myers' first free agency as an active member of the Sixers' braintrust – it is worth wondering how their connections in their former organizations could impact the group of players the Sixers target:

Mike Gansey's Cleveland connections

After being swept in the Eastern Conference Finals, the Cavaliers have two priority unrestricted free agents to attend to as they try to fit their roster under the second apron. The player they should focus on is Dean Wade, a terrific defender across the positional spectrum. Wade is not a particularly dynamic offensive player – he has little to no on-ball utility and is merely a solid three-point shooter – but he would give the Sixers a quality option at both forward positions.



In his first media availability after being hired by the Sixers, Wade is one player Gansey mentioned by name when speaking about his work to find diamonds in the rough for Cleveland's roster. In order to make Wade an offer the Cavaliers would even consider not matching with a similar deal, the Sixers would likely have to open up the non-taxpayer's mid-level exception. Barring a trade which provides significant savings, that would likely require letting both Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr. depart.

Perhaps attainable at a much lower salary – and with less competition from the Cavaliers – would be Keon Ellis, acquired by Cleveland from the Sacramento Kings at the trade deadline. Ellis was reportedly coveted by as many teams as any player in the league at the deadline; it was odd to see him eventually land with a Cavaliers team already loaded in the backcourt. That is why, after an underwhelming stint to close the season following the move, Ellis could very well move on this summer – perhaps as a Grimes replacement in Philadelphia.

The Cavaliers also have a pair of veteran bigs set to hit the market. Both Larry Nance Jr. and Thomas Bryant have been useful players in the past, but profile as veteran's minimum signings at this juncture. Neither is a full-fledged rotation-caliber player, but if Gansey aims to load up with potential backup centers he could turn to a familiar face. Nance's younger brother, Pete, had two short stints with the Sixers during the 2024-25 season.

Another name with somewhat of a connection to Gansey: Collin Sexton, drafted by the Cavaliers in the lottery back in 2018 when Gansey was an assistant general manager. Sexton was dealt to the Utah Jazz in the Donovan Mitchell trade in 2022.

MORE: Dissecting outlooks of Sixers' pending free agents

Bob Myers' Golden State connections

Myers departed the Warriors after the 2022-23 season, but there are three free agents he has ties to.

Gansey spoke at length about wanting to foster a positive environment in Philadelphia; he desires "fountains, not drains." Myers would certainly vouch for veteran center Kevon Looney as a fountain. His days of being a starting-caliber big are behind him – though he might have some decent NBA minutes left in the tank. Perhaps more importantly, Looney is revered for his presence in locker rooms. Could he replace Andre Drummond as Adem Bona's partner in crime backing up Joel Embiid?

Another Warriors connection worth noting: Gary Payton II, who has defied the odds to build a lengthy NBA career for himself. Payton is built like a guard but plays like a wing, or sometimes even a big – both in terms of the players he guards and where he does his work from offensively. Sixers head coach Nick Nurse has not had a player like Payton in his three years with the Sixers.

One of Myers' last moves with Golden State was signing an undrafted free agent named Pat Spencer, who was waived before playing a game. Nearly two years later – with Myers out of the picture – Spencer returned to the Warriors, and in 111 regular-season appearances since has worked his way up from little-known two-way contract signee to rotation guard. Spencer nearly led a brilliant Warriors comeback in Philadelphia last season before late-game heroics from Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe saved the day for the Sixers.

MORE: Gansey, Myers, Jameer Nelson take center stage