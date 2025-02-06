Report: Sixers signing Chuma Okeke to 10-day contract

The Sixers are signing 26-year-old wing Chuma Okeke to a 10-day contract, a source confirmed Thursday afternoon. ESPN first reported the agreement.

Okeke, who stands at 6-foot-6 and weighs 229 pounds, was a first-round pick of the Orlando Magic in 2019 who never caught on after 189 games of NBA experience in four years. A career 31.8 percent three-point shooter, he has been unable to develop a reliable offensive skill set to this point.

In 16 games for the New York Knicks' G League affiliate in West Chester this season, Okeke has played 36.8 minutes per game, averaging 17.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks. He has dramatically improved his three-point volume, attempting 9.3 long-range tries per game, and has made a respectable 35.6 percent of those attempts.

The Sixers are done making trades for the season, as the deadline passed moments ago.

