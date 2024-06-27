Report: Sixers sign Memphis wing David Jones to two-way contract

The Sixers have signed undrafted free agent Memphis wing David Jones to a two-way contract, according to a report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

After struggling mightily to carve out a niche in three collegiate seasons at DePaul and St. John's, Jones transferred to Memphis for his senior year and turned into one of the best scorers in the country.

Jones, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 198 pounds and will turn 23 years old in November, averaged 21.8 points per game in his lone season with the Tigers, starting and scoring in double-figures in all 32 of his appearances. He was named to the All-AAC Team as a result of his breakout season.

After shooting a combined 28.4 percent from beyond the arc across the first three years of his college career, Jones made 38 percent of his triples on 6.5 attempts per game — significant volume — at Memphis.

Jones also displayed the ability to get to the line at will, shooting nearly seven free throw attempts per game last season and making 79.7 percent of them.

How these skills will translate to the pros remains to be seen, but Jones' recent profile as a scorer is outstanding — his tremendous 59.2 true shooting percentage in 2023-24 is evidence he was not putting up empty stats.

After signing the undrafted Jones and Kentucky wing Justin Edwards to two-way contracts Thursday evening, the Sixers have one more slot of that kind to offer. No. 41 pick Adem Bona could be in play there, though a standard NBA deal may also be on the table for him. Another option could be Terquavion Smith, who spent last season on a two-way with the Sixers after going undrafted.

