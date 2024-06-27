Report: Sixers sign Kentucky wing Justin Edwards to two-way contract

The 2024 NBA Draft has concluded — with the Sixers using their first-round pick on Duke guard Jared McCain and their second-round pick on UCLA center Adem Bona — and that means it is time for a wave of undrafted free agent signings.

The Sixers have made their first move of the post-draft process, signing Kentucky wing Justin Edwards to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Edwards, who will turn 21 years old in December, was one of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation when he committed to Kentucky, a five-star recruit who was born in Philadelphia and went to high school at Imhotep Institute Charter.

Edwards stands at 6-foot-7 and 209 pounds with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Most of his athletic testing numbers at last month's NBA Draft Combine were nothing to write home about.

Edwards' season with the Wildcats was underwhelming, as he averaged 8.8 points per game while playing 21.4 minutes per contest. He made 36.5 percent of his three-point tries on 2.7 attempts per game (85 total attempts) and 77.6 percent of his free throws on 1.5 attempts per game (49 total attempts).

Edwards was expected to be drafted in the middle region of Thursday's NBA Draft, but ultimately did not hear his name called. He was the highest-ranked prospect on ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony's big board to not be selected this year.

The Sixers have tended to be aggressive in pursuing players with similarly noteworthy pedigrees during President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey's tenure with the team.

