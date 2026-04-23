Joel Embiid participates in parts of practice ahead of Sixers-Celtics Game 3

CAMDEN, N.J. — Joel Embiid participated in parts of the Sixers’ practice on Thursday, the team said.

Embiid underwent an emergency appendectomy on April 9. He began a strength and conditioning program earlier this week, and two weeks to the day of his procedure, he participated in team basketball activity for the first time. Embiid's initial status for Game 3 between the Sixers and Boston Celtics on Friday night will be revealed by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said the team's practice did not feature a ton of on-court work; the Sixers did much more film work and preparation akin to a walkthrough. He did not offer much insight into what Embiid specifically did, though the team's official update implied the former NBA MVP did at least some on-court work with the team.

It is a major step forward for Embiid, who aims to change the trajectory of a series the Sixers are considered very unlikely to win.

MORE: Sixers beat Celtics in Game 2