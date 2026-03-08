More Sports:

March 08, 2026

VJ Edgecombe questionable for Sixers-Cavaliers on Monday

The latest on a wide variety of Sixers injury issues, which have contributed to the team's recent slide.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Edgecombe 3.8.26 Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe has missed the last 10 quarters of Sixers basketball.

VJ Edgecombe (lumbar contusion) is questionable for the Sixers' road contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the front end of a back-to-back on Monday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game which includes Tyrese Maxey listed as out due to a right finger sprain:

Edgecombe took a hard fall on his lower back on the last play of the first half of the Sixers' loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. He missed the remainder of that game, the Sixers' following contest on Wednesday and Saturday's road loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid remains out for at least two more games including this one; the Sixers ruled him out for approximately one week on Friday due to the right oblique strain which has already caused him to miss four consecutive games.

MORE: Full Tyrese Maxey injury update

