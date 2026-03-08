VJ Edgecombe questionable for Sixers-Cavaliers on Monday

VJ Edgecombe (lumbar contusion) is questionable for the Sixers' road contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the front end of a back-to-back on Monday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game which includes Tyrese Maxey listed as out due to a right finger sprain:

Edgecombe took a hard fall on his lower back on the last play of the first half of the Sixers' loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. He missed the remainder of that game, the Sixers' following contest on Wednesday and Saturday's road loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Joel Embiid remains out for at least two more games including this one; the Sixers ruled him out for approximately one week on Friday due to the right oblique strain which has already caused him to miss four consecutive games.

