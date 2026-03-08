Sixers say Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two games with right fifth finger sprain

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least the next two games because of a sprain in his right fifth finger, the Sixers said on Sunday, ruling him out for Monday's game at Cleveland and Tuesday's game vs. Memphis.

In the final seconds of a crucial Sixers loss in Atlanta on Saturday night, Maxey ran at full speed and crashed into teammate Adem Bona, falling to the ground and grabbing at his right hand:

Maxey was removed from the game, with The Philadelphia Inquirer reporting from Atlanta that the injury was to a finger on Maxey's hand rather than the entire hand. The Athletic added that Maxey was in good spirits in the locker room after the game without any visible wrap on his hand.

Maxey, a second-time All-Star and first-time All-Star starter this season, has shouldered a workload that can only be described as historically significant.

Out of a possible 126 games, the Sixers' two highest-paid players, Joel Embiid and Paul George, have combined to make 60 appearances. Maxey, meanwhile, has played in 61 games, with his only two absences caused by an illness in December. More importantly, Maxey has logged 38.3 minutes per game and 2,334 total minutes, both far and away tops in the NBA and putting him in nearly unprecedented territory for today's league, where opportunities to rest are constantly sought out.

The Sixers will surely be thankful that their most dependable player does not appear to be facing a significant long-term absence, but they will struggle to get by without Maxey for the time being. Embiid remains out for at least another two games with an oblique strain which has already caused him to miss four contests in a row and George's 25-game suspension runs through a game on March 23. Perhaps a return of VJ Edgecombe after two missed games might help – Edgecombe is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game – but even if the 20-year-old rookie returns from his lower back issue, the Sixers will be severely undermanned without Maxey.

MORE: Maxey relives the day his ascent from rookie to franchise leader began