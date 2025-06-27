Source: Sixers to sign Izan Almansa to Exhibit 10 contract

The Sixers are signing 20-year-old Izan Almansa to a Exhibit 10 contract, a source told PhillyVoice on Thursday night.

Almansa, who was not selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, has spent time with Overtime Elite and NBA G League Ignite. He spent this past season with the Perth Wildcats of the NBL, where he averaged 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game across 36 contests (16.1 minutes per game). He has impressive physical tools, standing at over 6-foot-10 and weighing 220 pounds with a wingspan of nearly 7-foot-2.

On an Exhibit 10 contract, Almansa will join the Sixers for training camp (and very possibly NBA Summer League), and he will receive a signing bonus if he begins the 2025-26 season with the Delaware Blue Coats, the organization's affiliate in the G League.

