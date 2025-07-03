More Sports:

July 03, 2025

Source: Sixers signing Jabari Walker to two-way contract

Jabari Walker has 188 NBA games under his belt in three years with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Jabari Walker 7.3.25 Soobum Im/Imagn Images

The Sixers have found their third two-way player.

A source told PhillyVoice on Thursday night that the Sixers are signing 22-year-old forward Jabari Walker to a two-way contract, confirming a report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Walker, the No. 59 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, spent the last three seasons on the Portland Trail Blazers' standard roster. In 188 games (24 starts), Walker has logged 16.3 minutes per game, averaging 6.2 points and 4.5 rebounds. He made a three-point shooting leap last year, making 38.9 percent of his long-range tries after shooting a combined 29.2 percent from beyond the arc in his first pair of seasons.

The Sixers now have all three of their two-way slots occupied, with Walker joining undrafted rookie Hunter Sallis and returning stretch four Alex Reese. Two-way deals are not guaranteed, so the Sixers can make changes at any time. But for now, this is their group of two-way talent for 2025-26.

