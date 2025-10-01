Sixers guard Jared McCain undergoes thumb surgery, will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks

Sixers guard Jared McCain underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb, the Sixers announced. McCain will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks, the team added.

McCain, whose thrilling rookie season was cut short after only 23 games when he suffered a season-ending torn meniscus, appeared on track to be a full go for this month's training camp. But he suffered the injury to his thumb the day before Media Day, and now appears ticketed to at least miss the first few weeks of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Sixers appear to have avoided disaster, but it is still a gutting development for a player who has been wrapped up in rehab on his knee for more than nine months.