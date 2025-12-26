Friday film: Jared McCain explains his unorthodox layup package, Sixers go double-big with Joel Embiid and more

For a 6-foot-3 guard without much vertical athleticism, there is no shot as fundamental and simple as a layup. Except, that is, for Jared McCain.

McCain is always going to be undersized and lack noticeable athleticism at the NBA level, but his struggles in his sophomore season have come as a result of the athletic deficiencies being heightened. McCain has made some strides in terms of mobility, but he is still trying to get back to the player he was before tearing his meniscus a year ago.

As the 21-year-old tries to find peak form again, he will not just rely on his excellent shooting touch, but also an unorthodox approach to finishing around the rim.

In this week's Friday film, McCain discusses his unique package of layups, plus thoughts on some members of the Sixers' frontcourt mix:

Jared McCain on the origins of his odd layups

When he was going right in the opening weeks of his NBA career last year, McCain was not consistently blowing by people, but he had enough burst off the dribble to at least keep defenders honest. When he faced a significant disadvantage athletically, McCain would lean on his unusual package of layups.

McCain has an array of unique scoop shots that he can take at angles that most players will not shoot from:

McCain also keeps defenders guessing with "inside-hand layups," where he goes up for the layup with the hand closer to the basket. It has all been carefully crafted to help McCain overcome the weaknesses he would have at the NBA level.



After Monday's practice, McCain told the story of how he came to begin developing those awkward finishes.

"Playing up with my brother," McCain said. "I've always played up with him, and you've always got to find a way – he's five years older than me – and so [I always had to] find a way to score on him that wasn't a catch-and-shoot, because he always would just block my shot or steal the ball. I used to play this game with my dad and my brother – my dad would sit on the couch, me and my dad on the same team, my brother would play defense – so it was always like one-on-one against each other. It's kind of started from a young age, I've always played up, and just finding certain ways, certain angles to get to the rim and certain angles to finish at the rim."

Full audio of McCain's response over a compilation of his scoop shots and inside-hand layups below: