Report: Jared McCain tears UCL in right thumb, Sixers working with specialists

Jared McCain tore his UCL in his right thumb during a workout on Thursday, according to a report from Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

This is the second brutal injury break in McCain's young career, as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft suffered a season-ending torn meniscus last December after a 23-game sample so strong that he had become the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Many have viewed McCain as the Sixers' likely sixth man heading into the 2025-26 season, and the expectation has been that the Duke product would be a full go. But with restricted free agent Quentin Grimes still unsigned with a resolution not likely to come until next week, McCain's role might have been on the verge of expanding.

Now, the next steps are still being decided for the 21-year-old who represents one of the Sixers' key long-term franchise cornerstones.