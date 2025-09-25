More Sports:

September 25, 2025

Report: Jared McCain tears UCL in right thumb, Sixers working with specialists

A torn meniscus limited Jared McCain to 23 games as a rookie. A day before his second season is set to begin, brutal news has emerged.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
McCain 9.25.25 Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

What a start to the 2025-26 season.

Jared McCain tore his UCL in his right thumb during a workout on Thursday, according to a report from Tim Bontemps of ESPN:

This is the second brutal injury break in McCain's young career, as the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft suffered a season-ending torn meniscus last December after a 23-game sample so strong that he had become the favorite to win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

Many have viewed McCain as the Sixers' likely sixth man heading into the 2025-26 season, and the expectation has been that the Duke product would be a full go. But with restricted free agent Quentin Grimes still unsigned with a resolution not likely to come until next week, McCain's role might have been on the verge of expanding.

Now, the next steps are still being decided for the 21-year-old who represents one of the Sixers' key long-term franchise cornerstones.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Jared McCain

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Fall Wows

20 Fall Wows in New Jersey
Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Just In

Must Read

Government

New Jersey PBS to shut down next summer due to funding cuts

NJ PBS

Sponsored

SportLuxe Enclave brings fashion, fitness, and Philly culture to the runway

Limited - SportLuxe Enclave

Women's Health

Severe morning sickness doubles risk of mental health disorders after childbirth

Pregnancy Morning Sickness

Books

Harriett's Bookshop founder drops debut novel 'It's Me They Follow'

It's Me They Follow

Festivals

Goats, beer and costumes return for Philly Goat Project’s GOAToberFest

GoatoberFet - Philly Goat Project

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Joel Embiid is in town, the latest on Quentin Grimes and more

Embiid 9.13.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved