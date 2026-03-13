Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Nets on Saturday in front end of back-to-back

Joel Embiid (right oblique strain) is out for the Sixers' home contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday afternoon, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Friday:

Embiid has not played since Feb. 28, when he suffered a right oblique strain during a collision with Miami Heat big Kel'el Ware. Embiid gutted through the second half of that game, knocking down the game-sealing three-pointer while playing with pain, but was promptly ruled out for three games, then for another week. Seven days after the reevaluation timeline of "approximately one week," the Sixers did not issue an update on Embiid's health beyond ruling him out for Saturday's game, which is the first of two home games this weekend.

Not only has Embiid yet to play in the month of March, he has also only appeared in five games since the beginning of February. Before a right knee issue flaring back up in early February kicked off Embiid's latest string of absences, he went close to six weeks without experiencing a single unplanned absence. He played in every game that was not part of a back-to-back and one leg of each back-to-back during that span, and in 18 games he averaged 34.4 minutes and 30.1 points per game. He nearly made the All-Star team through the back door despite rarely playing at a star-caliber level for the first two-plus months of the season.

For the season, Embiid has played in 36 games, averaging 31.2 minutes, 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from beyond the arc on 4.0 long-range attempts per game and 85.8 percent on 8.5 free throws per game.

As the Sixers have reverted to their previous bad habits without Embiid and other injuries have piled up, things have unraveled. Embiid in his January form is one of the only forces that could potentially turn this season around before it completely goes off the rails.

