Friday film: Taking stock of the Sixers' revamped group of two-way players

In five consecutive games, the Sixers have activated all three of their two-way players. It is a rarity for the team – and most NBA teams – but there has been no other option.

Injuries have piled up for the Sixers, and it has happened awfully quickly. And, in Thursday night's bludgeoning at the hands of the Detroit Pistons, the list of unavailable Sixers included Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Kelly Oubre Jr., Adem Bona, Andre Drummond and Johni Broome.

This entire operation is beginning to fall apart. It has escalated quickly. But the main beneficiaries of the Sixers' depth being devastated has been their two-way players. MarJon Beauchamp, Tyrese Martin and Dalen Terry all have considerable NBA experience, but none have proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that they can help a team at this level. Every appearance is an audition.

The Sixers found two diamonds in the rough on the two-way market over the summer; Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker both played their way onto standard contracts. Can one of Beauchamp, Martin or Terry do the same thing? In this week's Friday film, taking stock of their recent play:

MarJon Beauchamp

Beauchamp has been treated as a distant third among the Sixers' three two-way players over the last few weeks, but he now has a distinct advantage: While Martin can only be active for six more games and Terry has just eight contests left on his deal, Beauchamp has enough remaining availability to dress for every game between now and the Sixers' regular-season finale against his former team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

If the Sixers could have any of their two-way players really pop and force themselves into the rotation picture over the next two weeks, Beauchamp would be the ideal candidate. If the Sixers determine they need one of Martin or Terry beyond their dwindling numbers of available games, they would need to waive someone from the standard roster to sign them to a full-time contract. While Beauchamp cannot play in any postseason action without a standard deal, he can play for the remainder of the regular season. For now, that is more than enough.

Beauchamp, who spoke with PhillyVoice on Tuesday about what he believes to be a significant year for his individual development, finally broke through on Thursday night in Detroit, scoring a team-high 17 points and displaying his offensive skill:

After a whole lot of work, Beauchamp has revamped his jump-shooting mechanics. That has boosted his confidence, but so has encouragement from his coaches and teammates to continue firing away, he said.

"They want me to be shooting the ball," Beauchamp said.

Most of Beauchamp's minutes with this organization have come in the G League. Beauchamp has been excellent with the Delaware Blue Coats, and he admitted that sometimes the stigma that comes with going from the NBA to the G League enters his mind. "You do question if I'm supposed to be here or not," Beauchamp said from an NBA locker room. But...

"I feel like I haven't really played in the last couple years, so it was a no-brainer this year, just to play, and get the feeling of just playing again. I just try to take what's in front of me and approach it like it's any other game. I don't really have no ego about that or nothing."

While much of the focus has been on Beauchamp's three-point shooting, he believes his "approach" and "mindset" are now markedly better than they used to be. "Just, like, the mental part," he said. He thinks his reads are better and he has found more ways to get his teammates involved.

"Just play the right way and taking what they give me," Beauchamp said. "I feel like I've gotten better."

MORE: Could Sixers pivot to tanking again and protect 2026 first-rounder?

Tyrese Martin

Most evaluators would probably agree that Martin has the best chance of anyone in this two-way crop of turning into an NBA mainstay. He has the best sample of minutes in the league in his time with the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets, roughly wing-sized but with some impressive ball-handling chops.

Martin, however, is in the most difficult position of any member of this group right now, with the fewest games available and the team suddenly needing to activate him just to make sure there are enough bodies to get by.

Whenever Martin is active – whether it is because the Sixers want him to be or because they feel he has to be – the 27-year-old should be in Sixers head coach Nick Nurse's rotation. There will be no other way for the Sixers to find out if he can stick. The sample size is small for Martin in red, white and blue, but he has had his moments early on, most notably a helpful late-game boost in a close win over the Utah Jazz.

Martin's locker is next to that of Trendon Watford, his teammate for two years in Brooklyn. Watford is among many people Martin has credited with helping him get up to speed as quickly as possible; that process includes learning Nurse's schematic preferences, the tendencies of new teammates and even the names of other members of the team's traveling party. What does Watford suggest folks should expect from Martin?

"Tyrese can hoop," Watford said after a practice last week. "...He can shoot the ball. He can – brings a little toughness to him. Brings a little dog in him. And he's, overall, just a good guy and a good person to be around. I think everyone likes him in the locker room. He played well [against Utah]. I know what Tyrese can do. I've seen Tyrese have bigger games – way bigger games – than what he has done here. He's a good piece. And I'm going to keep helping him with whatever he needs."

Dalen Terry

During the second quarter of the Sixers' win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, two-way wing Dalen Terry, in one of his first rotation cameos since joining the organization last month, was summoned by Kyle Lowry. Terry was close with DeMar DeRozan during his time with the Chicago Bulls, which means Lowry is going to look after him. As the Grizzlies shot free throws near their own bench, Terry made a beeline for him.

"He was just telling me to stay square on Ty Jerome," Terry said after the game. "He basically told me to lock his ass up."

That is what Terry did. He only scored five points on three shot attempts in his 22 minutes against Memphis, but the Sixers won those minutes by 23 points.

Terry was on the floor for the entirety of the team's dominant fourth quarter, and while Cam Payne and Kelly Oubre Jr. shouldered much of the offensive workload, Terry matched every bit of their energy defensively. He hounded Jerome, Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward and a bigger player in GG Jackson, picking up full-court and preventing anything from coming easily. Nurse called his choice to play Terry "a defensive decision." It changed the tenor of the game:

"Obviously, just this being my first big game in Philly, it was really good to hear the crowd," Terry said. "Similar to Chicago, they'll boo you off the court, but they're going to be in it if you're in the game. So it was real good. Credit to my teammates. VJ, KO, Cam Payne obviously went berserk. So I just think that everybody was embracing me... I just need to be a guy that locks the person up, bring energy, and just keep the game going."

While Terry will be unable to share the court with Oubre for at least the next two weeks as the veteran swingman nurses an elbow injury, he will be playing with Payne a whole lot. Payne, whose calling card is his infectious energy, is the sort of floor general Terry can feed off of. That is what appeared to be happening on Tuesday.

"Yeah, that's exactly what it was," Terry said. "...This is what you dream about, you know what I'm saying? Being a little kid, [dreaming of being] in a big game, screaming, with good players. That's what you dream about. So it's just a blessing to be here."

Terry, who has gotten to square off with Paul George in frequent, long sessions of one-on-one, told PhillyVoice last month that he was aiming to incorporate more offensive skill work into his game. He scored three baskets in Detroit, and they were all dazzling:

For reasons related to on-court performance and off-court considerations like remaining availability, the whole two-way picture for a team can change on any given night. But for now, Terry has likely become the leader in the clubhouse.