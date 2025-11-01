More Sports:

November 01, 2025

Source: Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Nets on Sunday as part of predetermined plan

A Sixers source told PhillyVoice that padding Joel Embiid's appearances with as many days off as possible is a priority during the early stages of his return to game action.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers Sports Injuries
Embiid 11.1.25 Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid will not play on Sunday evening in Brooklyn.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) is among four players ruled out for the Sixers’ road contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, according to the team’s initial injury report posted on Saturday evening.

A team source told PhillyVoice that Embiid’s absence in Brooklyn has been part of the plan to manage his troubled left knee, not a reaction to any new injury or wear and tear from his first four appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. The Sixers are focused on padding Embiid’s appearances with as many days off as possible.

Elsewhere, Paul George (knee), Jared McCain (thumb) and Dominick Barlow (elbow) will be sidelined again. George and McCain both appear to have made significant progress in their surgery recoveries, while Barlow is expected to be re-evaluated in the coming days.

Sixers rookie Johni Broome is currently listed as out due to an assignment to the G League, but that is merely a procedural listing. Broome is expected to rejoin the Sixers in time for Sunday’s game. The No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has yet to appear in NBA action.

MORESixers mount another comeback but drop NBA Cup opener to Celtics

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers Sports Injuries Philadelphia Philadelphia 76ers Johni Broome Joel Embiid Dominick Barlow Paul George Jared McCain

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Fall Fests

Wow-Worthy Festivals in NJ
Limited - Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show returns Nov. 7-9

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Smoke shops in suburbs are selling 'straight-up marijuana,' DA says

Smoke Shops

Sponsored

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show returns Nov. 7-9

Limited - Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show

Depression

For mild depression, texting with a therapist works as well as video sessions, study finds

Text Video Therapy

Food & Drink

Ex-chef Eli Kulp wins humanitarian award a decade after being paralyzed

eli kulp

Performances

Cirque du Soleil’s Big Top returns to the Philly region with ‘LUZIA’

Luzia_Genève2022_AnneColliard-4662.jpg

Eagles

The Eagles needed Tank Bigsby, and he trucked straight through the Giants

Tank-Bigsby-First-Down-Eagles-Giants-Week-8-NFL-2025.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved