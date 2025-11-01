Source: Joel Embiid out for Sixers-Nets on Sunday as part of predetermined plan

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery) is among four players ruled out for the Sixers’ road contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, according to the team’s initial injury report posted on Saturday evening.

A team source told PhillyVoice that Embiid’s absence in Brooklyn has been part of the plan to manage his troubled left knee, not a reaction to any new injury or wear and tear from his first four appearances of the 2025-26 campaign. The Sixers are focused on padding Embiid’s appearances with as many days off as possible.

Elsewhere, Paul George (knee), Jared McCain (thumb) and Dominick Barlow (elbow) will be sidelined again. George and McCain both appear to have made significant progress in their surgery recoveries, while Barlow is expected to be re-evaluated in the coming days.

Sixers rookie Johni Broome is currently listed as out due to an assignment to the G League, but that is merely a procedural listing. Broome is expected to rejoin the Sixers in time for Sunday’s game. The No. 35 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has yet to appear in NBA action.

