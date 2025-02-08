More Sports:

February 08, 2025

Report: Sixers converting Justin Edwards to standard NBA contract

Justin Edwards, the 21-year-old hometown kid, has made a terrific impression with the Sixers.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
020225_SixersCeltics_Justin-Edwards-6721.jpg Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice

Justin Edwards is one step closer to being in Philadelphia for the long haul.

The Sixers are converting undrafted two-way rookie wing Justin Edwards to a standard two-year NBA contract, which includes a team option for 2025-26, according to a report from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Edwards, 21, has blossomed into a vital role player on the wing for his hometown team after a difficult collegiate season sunk him from lottery consideration to the undrafted pool. His feel for the game, composure in high-leverage situations, defensive versatility and quick trigger on spot-up three-point shots have all stood out during a five-week run of quality rotation minutes.

Something had to give in the very near future, as Edwards could only make one more appearance for the Sixers on his two-way contract unless the team converted him to an NBA deal or signed two more players to standard contracts.

When the Sixers converted Ricky Council IV to a standard deal last year, they gave him a four-year contract which included the end of 2023-24 and each of the following three seasons. But because the Sixers do not have access to any cap exceptions for the remainder of the season, they could only offer Edwards a two-year deal. Having a team option on the second year of the contract enables the Sixers to decline that option in June and re-sign Edwards to a longer-term deal when they have access to at least one exception in the summer.

In 22 games (seven starts) for the Sixers, Edwards has logged 23.9 minutes per game, averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 rebounds per game, shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc on significant volume (4.0 three-point attempts per game; 8.3 three-point attempts per 100 possessions).

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Justin Edwards Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness
Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacist Helping Customer

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SS United States will not leave Philly on Saturday

SS United States delay

Sponsored

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Celebrities

Questlove wails and sweats through his 'Hot Ones' interview

Questlove Hot Ones

Healthy Eating

Don't fall for foods advertised during NFL games, researchers warn

NFL Food Commercials

Weekend

Things to do this weekend: Bark Bowl and Cupid's Undie Run

Weekend guide

Eagles

Eagles-Chiefs: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for Super Bowl LIX

11925_EaglesRams_snow-offense-huddle-4664.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved