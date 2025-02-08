Report: Sixers converting Justin Edwards to standard NBA contract

The Sixers are converting undrafted two-way rookie wing Justin Edwards to a standard two-year NBA contract, which includes a team option for 2025-26, according to a report from Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Edwards, 21, has blossomed into a vital role player on the wing for his hometown team after a difficult collegiate season sunk him from lottery consideration to the undrafted pool. His feel for the game, composure in high-leverage situations, defensive versatility and quick trigger on spot-up three-point shots have all stood out during a five-week run of quality rotation minutes.

Something had to give in the very near future, as Edwards could only make one more appearance for the Sixers on his two-way contract unless the team converted him to an NBA deal or signed two more players to standard contracts.

When the Sixers converted Ricky Council IV to a standard deal last year, they gave him a four-year contract which included the end of 2023-24 and each of the following three seasons. But because the Sixers do not have access to any cap exceptions for the remainder of the season, they could only offer Edwards a two-year deal. Having a team option on the second year of the contract enables the Sixers to decline that option in June and re-sign Edwards to a longer-term deal when they have access to at least one exception in the summer.

In 22 games (seven starts) for the Sixers, Edwards has logged 23.9 minutes per game, averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.8 rebounds per game, shooting 37.5 percent from beyond the arc on significant volume (4.0 three-point attempts per game; 8.3 three-point attempts per 100 possessions).

