Report: Kelly Oubre Jr. to meet with Sixers, at least three more teams

Kelly Oubre Jr. will meet with the Sixers and at least three more teams as his unrestricted free agency gets underway, according to a report from Kelly Iko of Yahoo! Sports.

Oubre, according to Iko's report, will meet with the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers, "among others," in addition to the incumbent Sixers. The Lakers are already linked to the Sixers' other primary free agent, Quentin Grimes.

Oubre, 30, has spent the last three years in Philadelphia, but has continually played on short-term contracts. He has not been shy about his desire to sign a long-term deal.

After the Sixers' season-ending loss to the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs, Oubre was asked what he was looking for in his free-agent destination, whether it was Philadelphia or elsewhere.

"Somewhere where I'm loved," Oubre said. "Just somewhere where my family can be comfortable. I have a family now, so it's not like I'm thinking for myself and [wanting to be] able to do spontaneous stuff. I just want my kids to have somewhere that they can call home. I'm going to go out there, I'm going to grind, I'm going to put my hard hat on and go to work, but what I do is for my family. And I just want them to be able to just be stable somewhere and to not have to worry about anything when it comes to their lives being uprooted and figuring out things on the fly. I want my kids to grow in a stable environment in a place where they are wanted... I'm ready for whatever."



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