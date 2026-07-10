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July 10, 2026

Is Tyrese Maxey the main attraction for LeBron James as he considers joining Sixers? Rich Paul answers

Another day, another conversation about LeBron James' fit with the Sixers on the podcast of his agent, Rich Paul.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
LeBron Maxey 7.10.26 Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James and Tyrese Maxey are both represented by Klutch Sports and its CEO, Rich Paul.

On Friday morning's episode of the "Game Over" podcast with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and Max Kellerman, Kellerman asks the agent for LeBron James if the presence of another one of Paul's clients, Tyrese Maxey, is the "main" selling point in favor of the NBA's all-time leading scorer joining the Sixers.

"If there is a draw from the Philadelphia 76ers, of course it starts with Tyrese Maxey, absolutely," Paul said. "Why? Not just because I represent both players. Representation aside, when you look at a guy like Tyrese Maxey, what do you see? First of all, I've never seen a guy play 48 minutes smiling... If you talk to people around the organization, since he's now the face of that organization, it's changed... That's a positive, for sure. But, again, if that is someone that you're inquiring about, of course it has to start there. But that's not the only thing."

Paul also mentioned the allure of playing with Joel Embiid and newly-acquired Jaylen Brown for James, before Kellerman spoke about why he viewed the on-court fit for James in Philadelphia as particularly strong. Paul concludes that James would be a difference-maker for any NBA team, from the New York Knicks coming off an NBA Finals victory to the Sacramento Kings.

This comes on the heels of Wednesday's episode of "Game Over," in which Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment President of Sports Bob Myers was a guest for the 90-minute show. Myers, now a key figure within the Sixers' decision-making, elaborated about pieces of the Sixers' pitch to James on that episode, sparking continued anticipation about one of the most decorated athletes of all time spending his 24th NBA season in Philadelphia.

Shams Charania of ESPN, after reporting earlier this week that the Sixers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat appear to be the three strongest contenders for James' services, has repeatedly reported that James and Paul are not working on any specific timeline. What has become clear is that a batch of free agents still unsigned have markets that will not percolate until after James makes his decision.

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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