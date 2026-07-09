Instant observations: Labaron Philon Jr. makes debut in Summer Sixers' opener

The 2026 Summer Sixers kicked off their slate of games in Las Vegas on Thursday, with No. 22 overall pick Labaron Philon Jr. suiting up in a Sixers jersey for the very first time.

Compared to most Summer League teams, this year's Sixers squad has a low profile. Philon carries real intrigue, but the only player on the team with any NBA experience is Johni Broome, the team's second-round pick last year whose disappointing rookie season amounted to 55 lackluster regular-season minutes.

Summer Sixers head coach TJ DiLeo's primary objectives will be giving Philon and Broome chances to shine and grow. The Sixers will also hope that some of the group's undrafted players can emerge and make strong cases to join the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League in 2026-27.

Takeaways from Thursday's action, in which the Summer Sixers defeated the Detroit Pistons, 101-93:

Don't put too much stock into these games

Most people have come to understand that Summer League results are entirely irrelevant, but it is worth repeating every year. Jared McCain looked lost for the Summer Sixers two years ago. Cooper Flagg shot 5-for-21 in his first Summer League game; Victor Wembanyama shot 2-for-13 in his debut.

Wins and losses do not matter in this environment. Frankly, individual performances rarely do, either. It is like Spring Training – the lone goal should be to get through Summer League healthy. The only truly material on-court developments are when players exhibit demonstrable skills they did not have before.

It is often said that a strong run in Summer League does not prove that a player can hang in the NBA, but a poor string of games in Summer League can prove that a player cannot hang in the NBA. That adage is not representative of history. A player under NBA contract struggling mightily in Las Vegas is never a good thing, but it is also not the doomsday scenario it is often made out to be.

Labaron Philon Jr. debuts

Philon knocked down an off-the-dribble three on the Sixers' first possession, showing off the skill development which powered his ascent from his freshman season at Alabama to a breakout sophomore campaign. He assisted a pick-and-pop triple for Broome, then knocked down a spot-up three. It was as strong of a start as one can have to a Summer League:

Labaron Philon Jr. starts out HOT in his NBA Summer League debut 🔥



The 22nd overall pick has 6 on 2-2 shooting from deep... watch on Prime! pic.twitter.com/guJvUryrxX — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2026

Philon fits the archetype of guard capable of dominating a setting like this one that does not have a ton of organization, and he showed it early on Thursday. It was clear that on a team without a lot of offensive firepower – even for the standards of a team in Summer League – Philon was going to be the group's calming presence. That will inevitably hurt his raw efficiency numbers, as it did in Thursday's second half when Philon went cold. But the opportunities for Philon to attack will be plentiful and beneficial.

At the end of the first quarter, Philon converted a dazzling left-handed finish after breaking down his defender with multiple dribble moves. He talked some trash after that one, too; Philon was animated for much of the game. He earned the right to gloat here:



No. 22 pick Labaron Philon Jr. shows off the handles and scores through traffic 🔥



He's up to 11 PTS (4-7 FGM) in the 2Q... DET/PHI NBA Summer League action is LIVE on Prime! pic.twitter.com/xx15TMHROk — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2026

Late in the first half, Philon split two defenders with a nifty bounce pass to a cutting Broome for a dunk over two more defenders. Broome was a handful on the offensive glass on Thursday, and probably the best player on the floor because of his rebounding and interior scoring. This was his best play of the night – courtesy of a crafty dish from his rookie point guard:

Philon finished his first game of Summer League with 18 points, seven assists and three rebounds, shooting 6-for-19 from the field and 4-for-10 from beyond the arc. What stood out more than anything else during Philon's Las Vegas debut, even amid what turned into a brutal shooting performance: his handle. Philon is extremely comfortable playing in space; the ball is on a string and he can shake defenders. Philon is unbothered by arms reaching for the ball in traffic, and he will need that as an undersized guard in the NBA.

Odds and ends

Some additional notes:

• Philon's matchup in this game: No. 18 overall pick Ebuka Okorie, one of the many guards picked ahead of Philon last month. Philon guarded Okorie more than Okorie guarded Philon. Philon and Okorie have the same representation at LIFT Sports Management.



• Broome was aggressive offensively on Thursday, particularly when it came to hunting chances to shoot from beyond the arc. Broome was not an accomplished three-point shooter in college, but the Sixers drafted him with the hope and belief he could become a threat from the perimeter. Broome attempted over five long-range tries per game in the G League last year, only making a tick over 30 percent of them.



• Speaking of stretch bigs, the Sixers got three triples early on from backup center Isaac Johnson:



Johnson cashed in one more three-point shot near the end of the game, this time en route to a four-point play:

sixers twitter please meet the big fish 🐟:@Isaac_Johnson33 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/chdu6ojuPe — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) July 9, 2026

• The Sixers got a nice offensive jolt from starter Dante Maddox Jr. in this one; Maddox just wrapped up a collegiate career which included stops at Cal State Fullerton, Toledo and Xavier and shot 40.3 percent from beyond the arc across four seasons at those schools. Maddox shot the ball very well on Thursday, which helped them create an early lead that they maintained comfortably for a considerable portion of the game.



• According to multiple reporters in Las Vegas, the group of current Sixers in attendance for Thursday's game included Dominick Barlow, Jabari Walker and Adem Bona. Lead executives Mike Gansey and Jameer Nelson were also seated courtside alongside assistant coaches Rico Hines and Mike Longabardi.



On being less reliant on Joel Embiid, Gansey mentions Ariel Hukporti/Adem Bona. Says Dean Wade & Dominick Barlow can slide up to center. Says Embiid is doing well.



"Jaylen just brings such a different dynamic to our group... Obviously, the big fella is the X-factor for us." https://t.co/V0b9jK9xhu — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) July 9, 2026

Up next: The Summer Sixers will be back in action on Saturday when they face the Indiana Pacers.