September 25, 2024

Report: Sixers sign Lester Quiñones to two-way deal

Lester Quiñones, 23, appeared in 37 games for the Golden State Warriors last season.

By Adam Aaronson
Lester 9.25.24 John Hefti/Imagn Images

What does Sixers two-way signing Lester Quińones bring to the table?

A last-minute change to the fringes of the Sixers roster with less than a week to go until the team's training camp begins in The Bahamas: according to a report from Shams Charania, the team is singing guard Lester Quiñones to a two-way contract.

Quiñones, 23, spent much of the last two seasons on two-way deals with the Golden State Warriors before being converted to a standard NBA deal near the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 208 pounds, Quiñones is a score-first guard who is very capable of putting the ball in the basket.

Of Quiñones' 41 NBA appearances, 37 came last year. In 10.6 minutes per game, Quiñones averaged 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest, shooting 39.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc. In his final two of three collegiate seasons at Memphis, though, Quiñones shot a combined 39.4 percent from three-point range on 4.1 attempts per game.

Over the last two seasons, Quiñones has appeared in 33 G League games and dominated, averaging 20.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 36.5 percent from deep on massive volume (7.3 attempts per game).

What remains unclear is how the Sixers will clear the requisite space to sign Quiñones. They already have three players inked to two-way deals, which means in order to officially add Quiñones, the team will have to either release or convert to a standard deal one of Jeff Dowtin Jr., Justin Edwards and David Jones.

MORE: Joel Embiid signs a three-year contract extension with the Sixers. Can he finally get the job done?

Adam Aaronson
