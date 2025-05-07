More Sports:

May 07, 2025

Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 24 of 29

Every day between the end of the regular season and the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, we will simulate the lottery 10 times. How often will the Sixers keep their top-six protected first-round pick?

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Lottery Simulations Picture Patrick Gorski/Imagn Images

On May 12, the Sixers will either be rewarded with a top-six pick or leave the NBA Draft Lottery empty-handed.

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:

• Simulation No. 1: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 2: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 3: 8th pick

• Simulation No. 4: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 5: 4th pick

• Simulation No. 6: 7th pick

• Simulation No. 7: 1st pick

• Simulation No. 8: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 9: 6th pick

• Simulation No. 10: 8th pick

MORECan you name every player to appear in a game for the 2024-25 Sixers?

Best simulation of the day

The Sixers won the lottery once among today's 10 simulations, ironically jumping alongside the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors, the two teams they outpaced in the tanking race for the final two months of the season:

Tankathon 5.7.25 1

Just how much would Duke phenom Cooper Flagg transform the Sixers? The answer is a lot, and not just in the long term.

Worst simulation of the day

This was not a favorable batch of simulations, though, as the Sixers lost their pick five times. The second drawing featured some major movement at the top:

Tankathon 5.7.25 2

The Chicago Bulls have been resisting their obvious need to tank for a decade. Maybe they are just playing the long game!

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft PickSimulation OutcomesSimulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds
13213.3%10.5%
22912.0%10.5%
3177.0%10.6%
43012.5%10.5%
593.7%2.2%
64117.0%19.6%
76225.8%26.7%
8197.9%8.7%
910.4%0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick?Simulation Outcomes
Simulation Outcome Percentage
Actual Percentage Odds
Kept Pick15865.8%64.0%
Lost Pick8234.1%36.0%

SIXERS YEAR-IN-REVIEW

Joel Embiid | Guerschon Yabusele | Paul George | Jared McCain | Tyrese Maxey | Andre Drummond | Quentin Grimes | Jared Butler | Kyle Lowry | Kelly Oubre Jr. | Justin Edwards | Ricky Council IV | Eric Gordon | Lonnie Walker IV | Adem Bona

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Tankathon Simulations Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

1000x650_Cape-May-Beach_COPYRIGHT_HoneyTrek_20240624_130819-Edit.jpg

One summer wow after another in NJ
Limited - Hagley - Water

Step into summer at Hagley Museum

Just In

Must Read

Education

Fifth grader to compete in second national spelling bee

jayden jiang national spelling bee

Sponsored

Celebrate the Navy Yard’s 25th birthday at Family Fest

Limited - Navy Yard - FamFest1

Arts & Culture

Philly circus program loses NEA grant weeks before show opening

NEA cuts Philly circadium

Men's Health

Looking for a workout boost? Try exercising with a buddy

Gym Workout Partners

Food & Drink

Teachers, nurses can get freebies at these restaurants this week

Teacher Nurses Week

Eagles

Eagles put faith in elite assistant coaches once again with new draftees

Vic Fangio Super Bowl

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved