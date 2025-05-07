Sixers draft lottery simulations: Day 24 of 29

Every day between the end of the Sixers' regular season and the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, we will use Tankathon.com's famous simulation tool to run through the lottery 10 times. Over a 29-day period, we will collect a significant sample of possible outcomes and track those results as the Sixers wait to learn the fate of their own first-round pick.

The Sixers are entering the lottery with the fifth-best set of odds, but they will only keep their first-rounder if it falls in the top six slots due to an obligation to the Oklahoma City Thunder from a trade made nearly five years ago.

Let's get to today's simulations:

Today's results

The outcomes of today's batch of 10 simulations:



• Simulation No. 1: 2nd pick

• Simulation No. 2: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 3: 8th pick



• Simulation No. 4: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 5: 4th pick



• Simulation No. 6: 7th pick



• Simulation No. 7: 1st pick



• Simulation No. 8: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 9: 6th pick



• Simulation No. 10: 8th pick

Best simulation of the day

The Sixers won the lottery once among today's 10 simulations, ironically jumping alongside the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors, the two teams they outpaced in the tanking race for the final two months of the season:

Just how much would Duke phenom Cooper Flagg transform the Sixers? The answer is a lot, and not just in the long term.

Worst simulation of the day

This was not a favorable batch of simulations, though, as the Sixers lost their pick five times. The second drawing featured some major movement at the top:

The Chicago Bulls have been resisting their obvious need to tank for a decade. Maybe they are just playing the long game!

Overall results

The cumulative results of this exercise so far:

Draft Pick Simulation Outcomes Simulation Outcome Percentage Actual Percentage Odds 1 32 13.3% 10.5% 2 29 12.0% 10.5%

3 17 7.0% 10.6%

4 30 12.5% 10.5%

5 9 3.7% 2.2% 6 41 17.0% 19.6% 7 62 25.8% 26.7% 8 19 7.9% 8.7% 9 1 0.4% 0.6%

Keep or Lose Pick? Simulation Outcomes

Simulation Outcome Percentage

Actual Percentage Odds

Kept Pick 158 65.8% 64.0% Lost Pick 82 34.1% 36.0%

