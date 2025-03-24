5 Sixers thoughts: March Madness stars to watch in Sweet 16 and beyond

Welcome back to another 5 Sixers thoughts. Given the state of not just the Sixers but the basketball world here at the end of March, it only feels fitting that we kick off the week focused not on current Sixers, but possible future Sixers.

Now that the March Madness field has been trimmed from 68 teams down to 16, it is worth reevaluating which players are worth paying the closest attention to as the Sixers pursue a top-six pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. You'll be shocked to know that the only team you really need to watch at this point is the Duke Blue Devils. It worked out for the Sixers last year.

Cooper Flagg, Duke

Odds are you know more about Flagg than any other prospect, and rightfully so: the Blue Devils' phenom is a two-way force destined to be the No. 1 overall pick regardless of who wins the NBA Draft Lottery. In two tournament victories, Flagg has been in complete control, most notably displaying his continued evolution as a playmaker for others. Flagg, 19, has totaled 11 assists across 51 minutes in wins over Mount St. Mary's and Baylor.

It is difficult for anyone to watch Flagg and not wonder how he could transform their NBA team and provide 10-plus years of dominant two-way play. He could absolutely be a full-fledged superstar at the next level who truly impacts winning in every possible capacity, especially as he improves as an overall creator of offense.

For the Sixers, Flagg would provide some incredible defensive impact and stability, potentially bolstering the team's ability to build around a smaller backcourt in Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain. Whoever is coaching the Sixers in many years down the line could also design an offense centered around actions involving Flagg as a jumbo playmaker with those guards flying around causing distress for opposing defenses.

To be clear: the only way the Sixers will end up with Flagg is if they win the lottery. He will not fall beyond No. 1 and whichever team is awarded that pick will not be entertaining trades.

Kon Kneuppel, Duke

The more realistic Blue Devils freshman for the Sixers might be Kneuppel, who figures to be selected in the middle of the lottery. Kneuppel is a marvelous three-point shooter, who has yet to explode for a big game in March Madness after dominating in his conference tournament with Flagg sidelined by an ankle injury. Kneuppel has shown he is capable of upscaling his offensive role, including in a 28-point masterpiece against Georgia Tech in which he shot 13 free throws. But he can also downscale his workload and still find a way to be a useful component of an offense, and that is an enormously valuable trait.

Kneuppel shot 38.9 percent from beyond the arc this season, but also shot over 90 percent from the free throw line, which is historically a stronger indicator of NBA three-point shooting. At 6-foot-7 and 217 pounds, he is just about a traditional size for a wing player, but if the Sixers do build around Maxey and McCain, they would arguably need a defensive stopper on the wing. Can Kneuppel become that in addition to an elite marksman?

Khaman Maluach, Duke

One of my favorite archetypes of basketball players to watch is self-aware bigs who do not try to do things they should not be doing, play with a high motor and protect the rim. So, diving into more of the 7-foot-2, 250-pound Maluach has been a pleasure. Duke's defensive anchor has yet to miss a shot this March Madness, going 8-for-8 from the floor, 1-for-1 from three-point range and 2-for-2 from the free throw line across 49 minutes in a pair of wins.

Maluach's defensive acumen was on full display in Sunday's win over Baylor. The 18-year-old uses his otherworldly physical gifts to alter shots regularly, hamstringing any offense he goes up against:

Maluach three-point attempts were extremely rare sights this season; Maluach made threes were even more hard to come by. But, for what it's worth, he shot 75.4 percent on free throws this season, his shooting mechanics do not look all that bad, and he connected from beyond the arc against Baylor:

It is still difficult to envision the Sixers using a resource of this magnitude on a full-blown center unless the long-term outlook for Joel Embiid is even more ominous than it seems right now. But that cannot be ruled out at this point.

Egor Demin, BYU

Demin, a 19-year-old Russian guard, was considered by many to be set to hear his name called in the lottery earlier in the season, but it seems his stock has fallen a bit over the last few months. March is always the month when players can change their fortunes, though, and Demin has helped BYU take down VCU and Wisconsin en route to the Sweet 16. He came close to posting a triple-double against the Badgers, posting 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists:

Demin fits an unusual archetype, but one that has received increased attention in recent years. He is a point guard listed at 6-foot-9, which inherently creates plenty of optionality for any coach or front office. It may seem far-fetched that another pure guard could fit into a long-term core already featuring Maxey and McCain, but what if the Sixers loaded up on ball-handlers to introduce a more egalitarian offensive approach as Embiid's availability wanes?

The two major concerns the Sixers would have with Demin if he plays his way into mid-lottery consideration again: he has had a rough season as a shooter, well below 30 percent from beyond the arc (albeit on significant volume) and below 70 percent from the free throw line, and as he is currently listed at just 190 pounds, he would need to bulk up quite a bit in order to become a viable wing defense and fit alongside Maxey and McCain.

Notes on players eliminated

• Kasparas Jakucionis of Illinois was eliminated by Kentucky on Sunday after his second straight rough game, putting an end to a difficult March Madness run for a player who could be a top-five pick. Jakucionis is not entirely dissimilar to Demin in that he is also a tall guard, but he deals with fewer extremes: while Jakucionis is listed at 6-foot-6 and not 6-foot-9, he is merely a questionable shooter, not a bad one. Already listed at 205 pounds, he may have a clearer path to becoming a passable wing defender than Demin.

Jakucionis' struggles in his final two games were severe: he was a rebound short of a triple-double in a win over Xavier in the Round of 64, but committed six turnovers and shot 3-for-11 from the field. Against Kentucky, he once again turned it over six times, but only notched two assists and posted a 5-for-13 shooting line.

• It is not as if Baylor freshman V.J. Edgecombe did not post two solid games for Baylor before their exit at the hands of Flagg, Knueppel, Maluach and co., but if anyone has still not seen one of the most impressive missed dunks ever, it is appointment viewing:



Edgecombe tried to dunk the ball so hard that when he missed, it nearly landed at the opposite three-point line. That is insane stuff from an insane athlete, and Edgecombe is firmly in the mix to be a top-five pick.

Stop me if you've heard this before: his lack of tremendous size could make him a precarious fit alongside Maxey and McCain. How much those concerns influence the Sixers will be a fascinating subplot of a crucial offseason should they hold onto their top-six protected first-round pick.

