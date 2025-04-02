Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Bucks on Thursday

Tyrese Maxey will remain out with his right finger sprain when the Sixers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game issued on Wednesday. Naturally, the report includes quite a few other established NBA pieces, too:

Maxey will miss his 17th consecutive game on Thursday, and April 3 marks one month since his last appearance. Maxey was gutting it out through the finger injury despite poor shooting numbers, but on March 3 he suffered a lower back sprain when taking a hard fall. Maxey's back injury came and went, but he is still attempting to make a return despite dealing with significant pain when dribbling and shooting.

However, after missing Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Maxey will only have five more chances to suit up. With the Sixers' catastrophic campaign nearing its end, it is possible Maxey will not suit up again until next season.

