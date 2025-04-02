Report: Joel Embiid to undergo arthroscopic surgery on left knee, 'expected to make full recovery'

Joel Embiid will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee next week, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN, who also reported that Embiid is expected to make a full recovery with a six-week re-evaluation period.

Embiid, who turned 31 last month, had a nightmarish 2024-25 campaign derailed by constant knee issues, not to mention a foot sprain, sinus fracture and three-game suspension. From start to end, though, Embiid's knee was at the center of the story. Whenever he began to play for even a slightly extended stretch, swelling would flare up and return him to the sidelines. By the middle of February when he played his final games of the season, Embiid looked like a complete shell of himself due to dramatically reduced mobility.

Before this catastrophic campaign began, the Sixers gave Embiid a three-year, $193 million contract extension that begins after next season ends. Embiid is still on the books for another four years and $248 million for the Sixers, who likely do not have a path out of the Embiid business.

15 months ago, Embiid was putting together one of the most remarkable scoring seasons in the history of the NBA and became the front-runner to win his second consecutive NBA MVP Award. Then came a torn meniscus at the end of January of 2024, a quick return for the playoffs and a hobbled six-game series against the New York Knicks. Even in his brief minutes for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics, Embiid did not look like his best self, and that dominant form never showed itself in the 2024-25 NBA season during his 19 games.

The Sixers hope this procedure will help Embiid as he attempts to find stability in his knee and return to being one of the very best basketball players in the world. Their chances of competing for a championship in the next half-decade hinge on Embiid and that knee.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam



Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice