Tyrese Maxey to be re-evaluated in a week after suffering strained right hamstring, Sixers say

LOS ANGELES, CA — Sixers All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey has a right hamstring strain, the Sixers said on Thursday. He will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse told reporters after the team's practice that it is unclear if Maxey suffered the injury on any particular play, but an MRI revealed that he will need to be sidelined for the time being.

Maxey was removed during the second half of the Sixers' road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, but Nurse indicated after the game that the team had merely been playing it safe with one of their stars.

"I don't think [Maxey will miss time]," Nurse said. "I don't have any idea at this point. But again, just precautionary. Really precautionary... That type of game, there was not much of a reason to try to push him through."



Now, though, the Sixers will be without Maxey for at least a week — and Shams Charania of ESPN, who first reported the news Thursday morning, said Maxey was expected to miss multiple weeks.

In the interim, Nurse said his plan is to elevate Kyle Lowry into the starting point guard role, with veteran Reggie Jackson backing him up. Two-way point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. could also be involved at some point.

With Maxey out for at least a week and Joel Embiid serving a suspension for two more games, suddenly the Sixers' lone star is Paul George, who has only played two games this season and has had his minutes and workload monitored. Nurse said that there is no specific timeline on when George will be a full go, but that the nine-time All-Star will at least be "limited" when the Sixers take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

The Sixers have struggled mightily on the offensive end of the floor all season, and things are only going to get tougher without Maxey in the fold for the time being.

