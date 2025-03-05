More Sports:

March 05, 2025

Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers-Celtics on Thursday, Paul George questionable

Who will be available for the Sixers in Boston on Thursday night?

By Adam Aaronson
Tyrese Maxey will be sidelined in Boston on Thursday, while Paul George's status remains up in the air.

Tyrese Maxey will be sidelined for the Sixers' road game against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, according to the team's initial injury report for issued late Wednesday afternoon, while Paul George is questionable to face off against the defending champions.

The Sixers' full injury report, excluding players already ruled out for the remainder of the season:

PlayerInjuryStatus
Tyrese Maxeylower back sprainOUT
Paul Georgeleft groin sorenessQUESTIONABLE
Justin Edwardsleft ankle sprainQUESTIONABLE
Kyle Lowry
right hip injury management
OUT
Jalen Hood-Schifinotwo-wayOUT


Maxey took a hard fall in the third quarter of the Sixers' loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, initially being diagnosed with a back contusion which was later deemed to be a lower back sprain. Maxey boarded a plane that night and accompanied the team on its road trip, but did not play on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

George missed Monday's game due to groin soreness which Sixers head coach Nick Nurse said had been bothering him in recent days and returned to the lineup on Tuesday, but failed to generate scoring opportunities for himself. In the final minutes of the game, the Sixers said George would not return due to the same groin soreness. Nurse told reporters after Tuesday's game that the team was "certainly concerned" about the status of George's groin, while George admitted he was not playing at 100 percent.

Justin Edwards sprained his left ankle in the final minute and change of Monday's game, and after being listed as questionable to play on Tuesday, he was eventually ruled out. He will be questionable once again after spraining the same ankle for the second time in a month; Edwards missed the first three games after the All-Star break due to a left ankle sprain.

Kyle Lowry remains without any known timetable to return due to issues in his right hip which have been preventing him from playing consistently or at the level he is accustomed to dating back to early November. Lowry will turn 39 years old on March 25.

