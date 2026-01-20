Report: Sixers star Tyrese Maxey will receive signature shoe from New Balance

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey is receiving his first signature shoe from New Balance, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Tuesday morning:

It is another sign of Maxey's rising profile around the league, the day after he was officially selected to his second All-Star Game with his first starting nod. Maxey also led all American-born players in All-Star voting.

"I'm just blessed, man," Maxey said on Monday. "I'm blessed. I have great teammates, a great organization that believes in me... I just worked extremely hard to be in this position."

