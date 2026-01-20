More Sports:

January 20, 2026

Report: Sixers star Tyrese Maxey will receive signature shoe from New Balance

After Tyrese Maxey received his first All-Star Game starting nod on Monday, he spoke about his rising profile around the NBA. On Tuesday morning, news broke of another sign of his star growing.

By Adam Aaronson
The honors keep coming in for Tyrese Maxey.

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey is receiving his first signature shoe from New Balance, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Tuesday morning:

It is another sign of Maxey's rising profile around the league, the day after he was officially selected to his second All-Star Game with his first starting nod. Maxey also led all American-born players in All-Star voting.

"I'm just blessed, man," Maxey said on Monday. "I'm blessed. I have great teammates, a great organization that believes in me... I just worked extremely hard to be in this position."

MORE: Maxey reflects on All-Star starting nod, then nabs eight steals in win over Pacers

