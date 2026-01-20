Report: Sixers star Tyrese Maxey will receive signature shoe from New Balance

January 20, 2026
Sixers star Tyrese Maxey is receiving his first signature shoe from New Balance, according to a report from Shams Charania of ESPN on Tuesday morning:
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey is receiving his first signature shoe with New Balance debuting later in 2026, both sides tell ESPN. Maxey signed a new deal with the company that included a signature line.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 20, 2026
It is another sign of Maxey's rising profile around the league, the day after he was officially selected to his second All-Star Game with his first starting nod. Maxey also led all American-born players in All-Star voting.
"I'm just blessed, man," Maxey said on Monday. "I'm blessed. I have great teammates, a great organization that believes in me... I just worked extremely hard to be in this position."
