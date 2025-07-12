More Sports:

July 12, 2025

VJ Edgecombe (thumb) remains out for Sixers in Las Vegas Summer League on Saturday

VJ Edgecombe has not played since his stellar Summer League debut in Salt Lake City.

Adam Aaronson
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Candice Ward/Imagn Images

VJ Edgecombe's injury has taken a bit of juice out of the 2025 NBA Summer League.

LAS VEGAS – Sixers No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe (thumb sprain) will remain sidelined for the team's Las Vegas Summer League contest against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, the team said.

Edgecombe had a remarkable debut performance in Salt Lake City on July 5, scoring 28 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing out four assists and blocking a pair of shots. But he has not played since due to this thumb injury.

Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said on Friday morning that it was unclear if Edgecombe would return during Summer League, but that the injury is not remotely serious. The team rightfully does not want to push Edgecombe in exhibition games, though Morey said the incoming rookie from Baylor is frustrated that he cannot get on the court.

The Summer Sixers have struggled mightily without Edgecombe, punctuated by a 41-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night in his absence.

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia VJ Edgecombe Philadelphia 76ers

