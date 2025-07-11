Sixers soundbites: Daryl Morey provides updates on Joel Embiid, Quentin Grimes, Jared McCain, VJ Edgecombe and more

LAS VEGAS -- On Friday morning, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey fielded questions from reporters, spending 30 minutes answering inquiries on just about everything under the sun.

Morey held court to discuss just about each and every piece of the team's roster and its lone remaining free agent, as well as the mental remnants of a disappointing 24-58 campaign the year prior, important injury updates and happenings around the NBA.

There will be plenty of analysis to come here on Morey's comments. But for now, he is that entire 30-minute availability in written form for all to read.

Perhaps the longest edition of Sixers soundbites there will ever be:

• Morey on VJ Edgecombe’s injury:

"Yeah, so he hurt his wrist. Sort of a day-to-day thing. He did parts of practice [yesterday], and it'd be more today, and see how it feels. So, yeah, we're hoping to have him be back out there. Now, everyone's excited, including us and VJ. Mostly VJ. VJ is the most annoyed by this. He really wants to be out there, and our medical staff is trying to be smart about it."

• Morey on if he expects Edgecombe to return in Summer League:

"I frankly don’t know. It’s really going to come down to symptoms, and I understand, you know, we just went through a whole season of that. So I have empathy for everyone, but especially when it comes to, you know, an offseason exhibition, I think it makes sense to be even more on the cautious side."

• Morey on what he’s learned about Edgecombe since drafting him:

"I mean, we have to be pretty consistent. If a guy plays poorly at Summer League, we just say it’s Summer League. So I don't think you can take too much away from one game, especially given we have so many games of him with his national team and at Baylor. But it is sure nice to have him get out there, get some confidence and play well for that one game. I think with each performance, he's showing something to the coaching staff that he can get out there and help us in year one, which isn't easy to do for a team like us trying to be as good as we are hoping to be."

• Morey on Quentin Grimes’ ongoing restricted free agency:

"We've had discussions and discussions recently with his representation, and we hope to work things out. I don’t have much more detail."

• Morey on how he evaluates restricted free agents' market value:

"I think the structure of it makes it challenging. I think it's part of the rules that have been set out by the CBA. It definitely makes things challenging for both sides."

• Morey on how he feels about the state of the roster:

"Well, I think we went in with a big goal of being younger and more athletic among the group that we think will likely be on the floor. I feel we've done that. I think around Joel and Paul, I think pretty much every likely rotation player is 27, 28 or younger. So, yeah, we're looking forward to that, and optimistic on where things are at with Joel. So, yeah, looking forward to next season."

• Morey on navigating the league's complex collective bargaining agreement:

"I think about it, from a bigger picture, which is, like, essentially, the CBA is like, how do you get the best possible team within the constraints of that? It's just like a box. You got to fit as many good players into it as possible, and hopefully mesh and work well with how coach Nurse likes to play. Whenever you're trying to get as many good players into the constraints of the CBA, there's going to be tension on exactly how salaries come out and things like that."

• Morey on whether rumors of his job security being in question altered his decision-making process this summer:

"There, I'd say a couple things: Coach Nurse, myself, Elton [Brand], everyone have very high expectations for ourselves, and we all came here to win a championship. So we always feel that pressure. I don't think it goes up or down, and then I think I always try to do just whatever is the best for the 76ers in some larger picture, because I think that's just the right thing to do, so that doesn't shift how I look at things."

• Morey on Guerschon Yabusele heading to the New York Knicks:

"Yeah, that sucked. Again, we got several questions on restricted free agency, I do think that overall structure played into that. We offered [Yabusele] the most we could that wouldn't limit us and our ability to retain Quentin. That was above minimum. I've seen reports saying that, that wasn't [true], but it was definitely below what he ended up getting. I think people have said that created a challenge for us, and it's true. So we want to retain Quentin. We hope to work that out with his representation, and our focus was on making sure that happens. That did impact what we could offer Guerschon."

• Morey on the team's pair of recent two-way signings, Jabari Walker and Dominick Barlow:

"I think Jabari and Barlow, we were really excited to get. I think one thing to speak about learnings from last season was that when we had our key players out -- Joel, primarily -- that really challenged our depth at the big spot. So we went into this offseason really prioritizing getting some really good young players, and our best tool to do that was the two-way. I do think us moving earlier on those two-ways was an advantage in that while the minimums around the league get squeezed in general in these systems, teams are carrying less players on their roster, and things like that. I think being able to get Jabari and Dominick, and say ‘Hey, we really think you’ll have a role even though it’s a two-way,’ I think that’s an edge and we were thrilled they chose to join us."

• Morey on the state of the Eastern Conference:

"I do think it’s open in the East. I think that’s a fair characterization. I do think, obviously, we weren’t the only team that’s now unfortunately gone through a lot of tough injuries. That’s opened things up. I do think we have to give respect to some of the teams last year, like a Cleveland who, obviously, lost in the playoffs, but are set up very well. The Knicks look like they’re going to have their group back and they were a very good team last year. We’re going to have to prove that we’re sort of with those upper echelon teams in the East, but we do feel like if all things come together, we can be right there, and we’ve also given ourselves a lot of flexibility to upgrade the team during the year if things are going as well as we hope."

• Morey on how Paul George is doing physically and mentally:

"He’s really excited to get back out there, I know he really wants to show the Philadelphia fans what he can do, he didn’t feel like he was able to do that last year, so I know he’s very optimistic and excited to get out there and show what he can do."

• Morey on what attracted the team to Trendon Watford:

"We felt like just in general we needed to get players in Jabari and and Barlow – I’m just going through our later positions – and then Trendon are all sort of part of this, sort of push to get younger and more versatile. Trendon can guard multiple positoins and he’s fairly unique in his ability to handle the pass, which I do think across the roster that’s a skill that we felt like we needed. Nick has been really a great asset in terms of recruiting Trendon and Jabari and Barlow, really everyone we’ve brought in, Nick’s been very instrumental in helping recruit them."

• Morey on his impressions of rookie Johni Broome during Summer League:

"Johni’s had some good moments. I think he’s getting adjusted to the speed of the game, obviously he played in a very good conference in the SEC and faced a lot, but the NBA is one more level. He’s super high bounce-back, I feel confident he’ll figure it out. Probably one or two of the games have been really good and then one or two I'm sure he would say, "Hey that wasn’t my best game," but he’s on a four-year deal, we feel like he’s going to be someone who can contribute over time. If your second-round pick is contributing in year one, you’re in a really good spot. Hopefully he can get there, but I know he’s got the right attitude and approach to do the work that’s required to get over there."

• Morey on his expectations for George moving forward:

"First and foremost, he’s one of our defensive anchors, one of the better defensive players in our opinion. He had a down shooting year, which everything we would expect that will come back as he gets more open looks, and then just all the open looks he hits. Some things I’m worried about, the one thing I’m not worried about is Paul George making shots next season, and then he also gives us a lot of connective passing and things like that. We expect him to play at a high level and be right there with Tyrese [Maxey] as one of our top three guys."

• Morey on how Watford's ability to run an offense will help empower Maxey to play off the ball:

"That’s more for Coach Nurse, but I would say in general, I think Coach Nurse wants to have everyone sort of be someone who can put the defense in jeopardy and make a play and have that be distributed across multiple positions. We know Paul can do it, Trendon can do it, all the four key guards – if we can get Quentin back, plus VJ and Tyrese and Jared [McCain] – all can do that, I think it’ll be more collectively we’ll have more playmaking across multiple positions, versus having one guy be the initiator."

• Morey on how McCain is doing physically as he recovers from a torn meniscus:

"Great, he’s on track, he just met with the doctor that did his surgery, everything is nominally on track, so he’s on track to be where he should be by training camp."

• Morey on if Embiid remains on track for training camp as well:

"Also on track, yeah. That would be my best anticipation at this point, yeah."

• Morey on the impact of the second apron:

"I think it even affects the, historically, teams that are indifferent to that. I do think it’s in general good for the league that there has been all these different teams winning and I do think the CBA has played a part in that, I think in general it’s positive and overall I know there’s been a lot of people who have characterized it as negative, but I think the more you can get where it’s a level playing field for all the team in the league [the better]."

• Morey on the team's remaining offseason tasks:

"Barlow was a big one. Obvoiusly a two-way, but we think he can contrinute. Obviously work things out with Grimes, hopefully. The Grimes sort of negotiation is the biggest remaining piece."

• Morey on if the team uses its history of converting two-way players bolsters in its pitches to players like Walker and Barlow:

"We do, because we’ve had a good history of guys coming in, showing what they can do, get converted and then either with us or other teams, go on to do really well in the league, so yeah, that’s an important piece for us when we’re pitching two-ways is it’s part of a bigger picture that we think you can be a part of long-term "

• Morey on how much he values marginal advantages like collecting a strong crop of two-way talent:

"I think that’s in general important, I do think it feels like it’s more important, as you generally are carrying fewer players on your roster, as you get deeper into your roster, you want those player to contribute as much as possible, I do think last year, that was one of our challenges that we’re hoping to handle better this year."

• Morey on whether or not Maxey, McCain, Grimes and Edgecombe can all play as much as they'd like to in the distant future:

"Again, probably more of a Nick questions, but I do know in my conversations with Nick, I mean, Nick does a good job, he’s generally going to put the best players out there, and those four guys we think will be likely four of our top players on the team. Coach Nurse is very creative, I would expect he would find ways to get all those guys pretty heavy minutes, assuming health and assuming VJ plays as well as we hope in his first year. Again, expectations are super high on VJ -- as they should be, we’re very excited about him -- but I will say, it is super rare for a first-year player to come in and play on a team that has championship aspirations, so trying to temper them a little bit with VJ and give him a little space to maybe have some bumps in the road this year. But I do think in our best version of our team, if we can get Quentin back, all four of those guys will be playing pretty heavy minutes and Coach Nurse will have to use creativity to figure out how to best utilize them."

• Morey on the team's decision not to trade the No. 3 overall pick :

"It’s an excellent question, it’s obviously something we considered and looked at, which was different ways to use the No. 3 pick. We sort of weighed all the different factors and offers and decided that picking VJ was the best way to go. It’s a reasonable question, just sort of depended on offers we got and overall just how we felt about VJ."

• Morey on his recollection of Edgecombe’s predraft workout with the team in Camden:

“I take very little [from workouts[. I took a lot from the dinner. We had a dinner. Coach Nurse and Elton and myself had a dinner with him the night before at the Four Seasons... I took a lot from that. I got a real good sense of him. We had interviewed him prior, but this was a way to get to know him even better on the day. Probably the biggest thing that stood out to me was, you forget, just having been in the job for a long time, just how big of a moment that is for VJ. And I did see some -- there were quite a few people at this workout, so I wasn't surprised a few little leaks got out that he was nervous. That really did stand out to me, too, that he seemed very nervous, but also ready for the moment. His ability, too, sort of personality-wise, went over [well with] everyone at that workout, from front office to coaches to ownership to training staff, was also [what] really stood out to me. Again, it’s nice -- I mean, I'd seen Baylor live, but it was nice to see he's as athletic as advertised and things like that.”

• Morey on drafting Johni Broome at No. 35 overall despite his age and athletic limitations, given the Sixers' history of drafting younger and more explosive prospects:

“I would probably first sort of reject the premise of your question, which is that we have a profile in the second round. I do think we have had a lot of success and picks like that. Generally, we're just going for what we think is the best overall pick for the 76ers. And there are two profiles. One is like, yeah, is there a 19-year-old that can develop there? But another profile is a guy who, like Johni, who's sort of proven all he can in college. And then if you can get him on a long-term deal, during that deal while he's on a second-round pick contract, that can be really, really important depth for your team. I've seen speculation, like, ‘Oh, Johni has to contribute right away.’ I don't really agree with that. I mean, it's a four-year runway. Even though he's older, I think it's pretty unlikely to expect any of these rookies to contribute right away. But I do think you'd hope he can get out there by the end of this year or year two. And a lot of that will probably come down to how he performs with the Blue Coats early. But we just thought he was the best player available. We don't really have a profile, I guess, would be my take.”

• Morey on Adem Bona’s growth late in his rookie season and the overall backup center situation:

“Yeah, probably a little more for Nick, but I do know -- I think Drummond's also [someone] we should talk about. He's putting the work in to be back next season. I think Bona, I think obviously we brought in Johni and Barlow who can play four or five. We've got quite a few guys who can hopefully give us quality minutes there. And I do think there's a lot of competition. I do know that Coach Nurse got a lot of confidence in Adem towards the end of last season and he actually probably -- we'd be talking about him as like, ‘Hey, can Adem contribute this year in a normal year?’ In a normal year, he probably doesn't play last year, and it was just one of the positives of last year. We didn't have a lot of positives, but one of the positives was Adem and Justin and Jared and all these guys got pretty significant minutes they normally wouldn't have gotten. And I think Adem, especially at the end of the year, got the confidence of Nick and his staff.”

• Morey on building around four guards and whether or not the Sixers investing heavily in another backcourt player has impacted Grimes' restricted free agency:

“I think I could see possible lineups where three of them were playing. But you're right, it's hard to get to a four. How Quentin is factoring everything in, I will say that is more of a Quentin question. Quentin was arguably our best player playing at the end of last season, so I think he's got a lot of confidence that he'll be one of the closing guys out there… That seems like a good problem.”

• Morey in how he has mentally processed the disappointment of last season:

“I'd say there's a lot more dissecting and processing, figuring out what you can learn. Had a lot of good questions... on takeaways from different playoff teams and things like that. I do think those are the right questions. I think the great thing about basketball is anytime you feel like, ‘Oh, it's just going to be this way,” it's a dynamic game. Defenses shift, offenses shift, how you play, the rules change, what's a foul and what isn't a foul, all of those things. I think that's what makes the job interesting. I think it's always a learning process, so I think flushing isn't usually the right thing.”

• Morey on if the Sixers are “completely dependent” on Embiid being healthy:

“I think for us to be a championship team, we need all three of our key guys healthy. I don't think we can do it without that. I would like to say that, but I don't see it. So, yeah, I do think we're very dependent on all those guys, including Joel.”

• Morey on why the team brought back Eric Gordon and Kyle Lowry:

“Well, Eric I think gave us quite a few good minutes last year, obviously had the -- it seemed like we had more hand and wrist injuries than any team I've ever had last year -- he did shoot 40 percent from three. And then Kyle was dealing with a lot of injuries, just like it felt like our whole roster. We do see him as an important mentor and coach on the floor and coach, and I have not written off that he can give us quality minutes during the season. Obviously, we hopefully have the depth there, as we've been discussing. But we also have a lot of youth across the roster, and having a champion like Kyle, I think, is a positive thing.”

